Thursday 3/17 in San Francisco: ‘Gen Z’ is the highest age group moving to SF and more

Sri Ravipati

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 17.

1. ‘Gen Z’ is the highest group moving to San Francisco

Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, applied for more rentals in San Francisco last year than any other city in the country, KRON4 reports.

Real estate listing firm Rentcafé found that rental applications by Gen Z rose 21% over the past year while applications from all other age groups decreased. In other words, this young age group has been moving back to big cities more than any other, KRON4 reports.

2.) Most San Francisco restaurants are not requiring vaccine proof

According to a survey from the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, most restaurants in San Francisco are not requiring proof of vaccination anymore, ABC7 reports.

Last Friday, San Francisco lifted the mandate that required businesses to check for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The Golden Gate Restaurant Association sent out the survey to see if businesses were following the city's new guidance.

3.) Woman embezzles $500K from SF tech company

An attorney who embezzled $500,000 from a San Francisco-based financial technology company was sentenced to 37 months in prison and has been ordered to pay restitution, KRON4 reports.

Brooke Campbell Solis, 51, of Austin, Texas, pleaded guilty last August. Campbell was allowed to work from home from the time of her hiring at the company, which has not been identified. She used her access to accounting and expense management programs to submit fraudulent invoices.

More San Francisco news:

  • The San Francisco man who became famous for saving a runaway cable car from disaster [SF Chronicle]
  • Ukraine war finds its way to San Francisco’s Little Russia [SF Examiner]

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

