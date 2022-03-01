Tuesday 3/1 in San Francisco: Fat Tuesday festivities in Fillmore District, woman attacked at Ocean Beach and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Welcome back to another daily roundup of San Francisco stories for March 1.

San Francisco is celebrating Fat Tuesday with some free events, ABC7 reports.

Along the Fillmore Corridor at 5 p.m. there will be a free blues concert, second-line processional, costumes and of course beads. Online registration and proof of vaccine are needed for admission.

More information about the event is available on the Village Project San Francisco website.

A San Francisco woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack at Ocean Beach, ABC7 reports.

The woman and her friends were at Ocean Beach spending Saturday afternoon celebrating a birthday party for one of their teenage daughters with a picnic.

"There was a man sitting about 30 feet away. He was talking gibberish he seemed agitated. With one sweep of the arm, he cleared all the food on the cooler...he took out a full can from the cooler and just held his arm back and hurled it," a guest at the party told ABC7.

The victim's nose was broken in several places and her eye was swollen shut until Monday morning.

San Francisco police arrived on the scene and arrested 46-year-old Stephen Miller. Police say the attack was unprovoked.

In an interview with the New York Times published Tuesday, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin responded to Mayor London Breed's recent criticism.

Breed recently criticized Boudin for not supporting her emergency declaration in the Tenderloin District. She also suggested the district attorney supports criminals more than victims of crime.

Boudin, who is up for recall on June 7, told the NYT interviewer that the mayor has made him a scapegoat for the city's problems.

"When we have problems like the Tenderloin or a housing crisis or an opioid-overdose epidemic, it is convenient for someone with access to those resources and power to have a foil when people are upset. When you have that much power, if people are upset, it’s convenient to have a place to shift the blame," Boudin said.

