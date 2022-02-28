Monday 2/28 in San Francisco: Lifting school mask mandate in March, elderly Mission District man missing and more

(John Moore/Getty Images)

About 200 parents and kids gathered in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park at a rally on Sunday to protest California's announcement about the date on which schools can remove mask requirements, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that mandatory masking in the state’s schools for the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations alike will end after March 11, KRON4 reports.

Frank Lara, the executive vice president of the United Educators of San Francisco, was criticized after sharing a social media post that blamed the U.S. and NATO for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

“While we do not support the Russian invasion, we reserve our strongest condemnation for the U.S. government, which rejected Russia’s legitimate security concerns in the region, with total intransigence that they knew could provoke such a war,” read the post by Leela Anand of the U.S. Party for Socialism and Liberation. “This is the consequence of decades of U.S.-NATO bullying and humiliating Russia."

Lara shared the post on his Facebook page on Feb. 24, angering state Sen. Scott Wiener, who said Lara was promoting Russian propaganda in a tweet Sunday. People replied to the tweet urging Lara to resign, while others opposed Wiener.

The union released a statement defending Lara, deeming the criticism a “cynical effort by some in San Francisco to use the politics of fear and division to delegitimize” Lara.

An elderly man went missing Saturday morning from his home on the 200 block of Dorland Street in the Mission District, KPIX5 reports.

San Francisco police are asking for the public’s help in locating Mike Lum, who is considered a risk due to his age and medical condition that does not require immediate medical attention.

Lum was last seen on Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. on Muni line 29. Lum is described as 5-feet-9 inches tall and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a beige jacket, gray striped shirt and dark jeans. He frequently visits Chinatown, Fisherman’s Wharf, the Mission District and rides Muni.

A spokesperson for Crate & Barrel told SFGATE that the store in Union Square will shutter Mar. 23 but did not comment on the reason for the closure.

"We remain committed to offering our customers the best shopping experience in-store and online," the spokesperson told SFGATE. "While we are closing this location customers can shop at the nearest Crate & Barrel locations including Town Center Corte Madera, Walnut Creek, Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto or online at crateandbarrel.com."

The store has already begun to roll out sample sales to get rid of its stock.

