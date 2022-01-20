Thursday in San Francisco: COVID cases trending down in San Francisco, Karl the Fog Twitter account revived and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good afternoon, San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 20.

COVID cases trending down in San Francisco

San Francisco's top health official says the omicron variant COVID-19 surge is finally declining, KRON4 reports.

The recent surge caused more cases than the city has reported at one time throughout the entire two-year pandemic.

“Data shows that cases peaked on Jan. 9 with a 7-day average of 2,164 cases per day and have steadily dropped each day since then to 1,076 cases per day on Jan. 12,” according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, per KRON4.

However, cases are still “extremely high” in San Francisco. Health officials recommend residents stay cautious through the next several weeks and wear the proper face masks.

New ballot measure to determine SFPD use of real-time surveillance cameras

In June, San Francisco residents will be able to decide whether on-duty police officers wear surveillance cameras, KPIX5 reports.

In an effort to improve public safety, San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday proposed amending the city’s Surveillance Technology Ordinance. Approved by the Board of Supervisors in 2019, the city law details the use of surveillance cameras by police. Under the current ordinance, authorities can only access the footage during emergencies involving imminent danger or serious physical injury to a person.

Breed plans to introduce the legislation at next week’s supervisors meeting, saying the amendment is needed in order to allow local authorities to access and use real-time video footage.

Karl the Fog Twitter account revived as fog returns to San Francisco

San Francisco's famed Karl the Fog Twitter account came back to life Thursday morning as dense fog enveloped the city, SFist reports.

"Moved in with my parents in Point Reyes at the start of the pandemic. The free rent was great, but nothing beats hanging 6ft away from you," Karl tweeted.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.