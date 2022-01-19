San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: Candlelight vigil honors Michelle Go, Castro Theater adds live events and more

Sri Ravipati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zT6Jq_0dq0Q2fc00
(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good morning, San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 19.

San Francisco's Asian American community hosts candlelight vigil to mourn Bay Area resident Michelle Go

A crowd gathered at Portsmouth Square in the heart of San Francisco’s Chinatown on Tuesday to remember Michelle Go, a Bay Area native who was murdered Saturday in New York City, The Chronicle reports.

Go, 40, was shoved onto the train tracks of a Times Square subway platform in front of an oncoming train, according to New York police. Simon Martial, 61, turned himself into police. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Go was Asian American and New York police are investigating to see if the incident was a hate crime. Her death served as a reminder of the wave of violent attacks against members of their community.

“We will likely never know why this happened, but ... we are here today because we have to come together to say, ‘This has to stop,’” San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu told those gathered in the square, according

Go was born in Berkeley in 1981. She graduated from Fremont's American High School in 1998. She earned degrees from UCLA and New York University and was working for Deloitte in New York City when she died.

The vigil was organized in solidarity with a similar vigil happening around the same time in Times Square.

Castro Theater to begin renovation for live events

San Francisco's iconic Castro Theatre — which has hosted countless film festivals and premieres — is getting renovated into a live events venue, according to Datebook.

Another Planet Entertainment took over programming at the 100-year-old, 1,400-capacity theater located in a historically LGBTQ neighborhood. They are adding music, comedy, community events and more things than just films.

Renovations will begin at a date to be determined. Events currently on the schedule will happen as planned.

Several airlines suspend flights to SFO, more major cities amid 5G wireless rollout concerns

As Verizon and AT&T were readying to launch 5G nationwide, travel experts warned that Wednesday could see significant flight disruptions at airports nationwide, including SFO, KPIX5 reports.

Emirates, ANA, Japan Airlines and Air India announced the suspension of service on Tuesday.

Then, the White House stepped in to broker an agreement to pause the rollout. Both wireless carriers agreed to delay their 5G launch amid airline executives' concerns that there would be a "catastrophic disruption" to flight systems, CBS reports.

Verizon and AT&T had already delayed the launch of their new C-Band 5G service twice for similar reasons.

Former Cliff House on track to reopen as restaurant in late 2022

A San Francisco space that was formerly Cliff House may finally serve some food again this year, The Chronicle reports.

The building, which overlooks Lands End, dates back to 1863.

The National Park Service owns the property and opened its leasing process Tuesday covering about 21,000 square feet. Interested restaurateurs have 120 days to submit a proposal. The Park Service aims to announce an operator this summer.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

San Francisco Bay Area resident since 2000. Sharing The City's news related to City Hall, housing, business, tech, entertainment, sports and more.

San Francisco, CA
727 followers

More from Sri Ravipati

San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: Antisemitic COVID conspiracy flyers appear in Pac Heights, Castro Theatre protest and more

(Antonio Gabola/Unsplash) Good morning, San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 24. Antisemitic COVID propaganda found in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: COVID cases trending down in San Francisco, Karl the Fog Twitter account revived and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon, San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 20. San Francisco's top health official says the omicron variant COVID-19 surge is finally declining, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: How to get free COVID at-home tests, beaches close after Pacific volcano eruption and more

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) Happy Tuesday, San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 18. You can now order up to four free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: Sephora signs biggest new office lease of the pandemic, woman charged $10K cab ride and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Happy Friday San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories. Sephora signs biggest new office lease of the pandemic. Sephora signed the biggest office lease of the pandemic era in downtown SF — subleasing 286,000 square feet at 350 Mission Street from Salesforce, The Chronicle reports.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Good news for California's drought, Bay Bridge crash causes major delays and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 13. A restaurant in San Francisco’s Mission District was set ablaze early Thursday, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: Mega-events capped at 500 indoor attendees, Tú Lan recognized as legacy business and more

Inside Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.(Steve Jennings/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 12.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: Breed orders all healthcare providers to increase COVID testing or face fines and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 11. Mayor tells all healthcare providers to step up COVID testing or get fined.

Read full story
21 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: COVID testing sites temporarily reduce hours, new bar with Spice Girls drinks and more

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 10. San Francisco COVID testing sites temporarily reduce hours due to staff shortages.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: School district and teachers union disagree over COVID, stolen service dog recovered and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 7. San Francisco school district, teachers union disagree on COVID safety.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Teachers organize 'sickout' protest at schools, cruise ship has COVID outbreak and more

Plexiglass dividers are set up on tables in a first grade classroom at Bryant Elementary School.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 6.

Read full story
8 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: Hundreds of teachers out sick, former mayor calls out city's 'humanitarian' ethic and more

Former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 5. While classes resumed this week at San Francisco schools post-winter break, over 620 San Francisco Unified School District teachers and aides were out sick on Tuesday amid a COVID-19 surge, KPIX5 reports.

Read full story
17 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: SF ranks third statewide in COVID cases, Pearl 6101 reopens after testing staff and more

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 4. California marks record-high spike in COVID cases following holidays.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: COVID hospitalizations double, SF Unified offers students COVID testing and more

Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 3. It's the first Monday of 2022 — let's get you up to speed. COVID hospitalizations surpass 100 in San Francisco following holiday season surge.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: NYE yacht party draws criticism, Benkyodo Company closes after 100 years and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 31. 400 people to attend SF Bay New Year's Eve yacht party, doctors fear it will be superspreader event.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Sketchfest postpones 2022 festival, Dungeness crabs on sale at Fisherman's Wharf and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 30. SF Sketchfest postpones 2022 festival due to COVID.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: City cancels NYE fireworks show, businesses brace for big losses and more

Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 29. San Francisco cancels New Year's fireworks amid COVID surge. There will be no New Year's Eve fireworks over San Francisco Bay for the second year in a row due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and city leaders announced Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: Bars closing due to omicron surge, Sierra snowfall breaks 51-year record and more

Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 28. Castro, Mission, SoMa bars close temporarily amid omicron surge. Multiple bars around San Francisco's Castro, Mission, SoMa and other neighborhoods are closing for a few days due to the omicron surge, in order to protect employees and customers, Hoodline reports.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: BART faces system-wide weather delays, DoorDash requires employees to deliver again and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Happy Monday, San Francisco! I hope everyone feels rested after the holiday weekend. Here are the top local stories for Dec. 27. BART’s Millbrae Station had an early Monday morning power outage that halted train service to San Francisco International Airport for nearly three hours, KPIX 5 reports.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Fire station decorating contest returns, City College drops Cantonese classes and more

(Cole Ciarlello/Unsplash) Good morning San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 23. San Francisco fire stations join Christmas decorating competition.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy