Wednesday in San Francisco: Candlelight vigil honors Michelle Go, Castro Theater adds live events and more

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good morning, San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 19.

San Francisco's Asian American community hosts candlelight vigil to mourn Bay Area resident Michelle Go

A crowd gathered at Portsmouth Square in the heart of San Francisco’s Chinatown on Tuesday to remember Michelle Go, a Bay Area native who was murdered Saturday in New York City, The Chronicle reports.

Go, 40, was shoved onto the train tracks of a Times Square subway platform in front of an oncoming train, according to New York police. Simon Martial, 61, turned himself into police. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Go was Asian American and New York police are investigating to see if the incident was a hate crime. Her death served as a reminder of the wave of violent attacks against members of their community.

“We will likely never know why this happened, but ... we are here today because we have to come together to say, ‘This has to stop,’” San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu told those gathered in the square, according

Go was born in Berkeley in 1981. She graduated from Fremont's American High School in 1998. She earned degrees from UCLA and New York University and was working for Deloitte in New York City when she died.

The vigil was organized in solidarity with a similar vigil happening around the same time in Times Square.

Castro Theater to begin renovation for live events

San Francisco's iconic Castro Theatre — which has hosted countless film festivals and premieres — is getting renovated into a live events venue, according to Datebook.

Another Planet Entertainment took over programming at the 100-year-old, 1,400-capacity theater located in a historically LGBTQ neighborhood. They are adding music, comedy, community events and more things than just films.

Renovations will begin at a date to be determined. Events currently on the schedule will happen as planned.

Several airlines suspend flights to SFO, more major cities amid 5G wireless rollout concerns

As Verizon and AT&T were readying to launch 5G nationwide, travel experts warned that Wednesday could see significant flight disruptions at airports nationwide, including SFO, KPIX5 reports.

Emirates, ANA, Japan Airlines and Air India announced the suspension of service on Tuesday.

Then, the White House stepped in to broker an agreement to pause the rollout. Both wireless carriers agreed to delay their 5G launch amid airline executives' concerns that there would be a "catastrophic disruption" to flight systems, CBS reports.

Verizon and AT&T had already delayed the launch of their new C-Band 5G service twice for similar reasons.

Former Cliff House on track to reopen as restaurant in late 2022

A San Francisco space that was formerly Cliff House may finally serve some food again this year, The Chronicle reports.

The building, which overlooks Lands End, dates back to 1863.

The National Park Service owns the property and opened its leasing process Tuesday covering about 21,000 square feet. Interested restaurateurs have 120 days to submit a proposal. The Park Service aims to announce an operator this summer.

