Friday in San Francisco: Sephora signs biggest new office lease of the pandemic, woman charged $10K cab ride and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Happy Friday San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories.

Sephora signs biggest new office lease of the pandemic

Sephora signed the biggest office lease of the pandemic era in downtown SF — subleasing 286,000 square feet at 350 Mission Street from Salesforce, The Chronicle reports.

The space will serve as a new consolidated headquarters.

Woman charged $10K for a 1-mile cab ride in San Francisco

Margarita Bekker and husband Chris Schlesinger hopped into a San Francisco and she later received a bill for the 11-minute, 1.1-mile Yellow Cab ride, The Chronicle reports.

Bekker paid via credit card using the driver’s PayPal terminal. The meter showed a $7.90 fare and she added a 25% tip for a total of $9.87. The driver said she’d be emailed a receipt but she says she never received one.

She tried to fix what seemed like an obvious mistake by the driver, but her credit card issuer, Bank of America, said it wasn’t fraud since she had proffered her credit card herself.

The bank told her "the amount you were billed was calculated correctly,” The Chronicle reports.

San Francisco school district and teachers unions reach COVID safety agreement to keep schools open

Good news: San Francisco Unified School District and unions that serve it struck a deal Thursday to keep schools open, CBS SF reports.

Teachers and staff unions were demanding N95 or KN95 masks for all students and staff in addition to 10 days paid sick leave so that employees who test positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms can stay home. The district says they will provide both.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

