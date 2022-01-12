Wednesday in San Francisco: Mega-events capped at 500 indoor attendees, Tú Lan recognized as legacy business and more

Inside Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good morning San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 12.

San Francisco's new health order makes changes to mega-events

The new health order issued by the San Francisco Department of Public Health includes changes to mega-event requirements starting Saturday, Jan. 15.

The threshold for San Francisco's mega-events will be lowered to 500 attendees indoor and 5,000 attendees outdoor.

Read more on KRON4.

Golden Gate Park might become free for San Francisco residents

On a more positive note for San Francisco events: two Golden Gate Park activities may become free for residents.

The Chronicle reports San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants to make admission to Golden Gate Park’s Conservatory of Flowers and Japanese Tea Garden free for all city residents.

On Wednesday, Breed proposed legislation to make this possible. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors’ budget and finance committee will review the proposal on Jan. 26.

Read more in The Chronicle.

Sixth Street favorite Tú Lan recognized as legacy business in San Francisco

The infamous Mid-Market Vietnamese dive restaurant Tú Lan located on Sixth Street now appears on the San Francisco Legacy Business Registry, Hoodline reports.

“When it opened downtown in 1976, Tú Lan was one of the very first Vietnamese restaurants to open in SF,” SF Heritage tweeted. “Tú Lan was originally opened by Thao Nguyen and his sister, Thu Hang Nguyen, who both wanted to serve affordable and authentic Vietnamese food. Decades later, the restaurant still remains in the family."

The designation provides assistance to businesses "that have been longstanding pillars of our community through marketing, business assistance and specialized grants for our local small businesses that are a part of the Legacy Business Program.”

Read more on Hoodline.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.