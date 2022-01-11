Tuesday in San Francisco: Breed orders all healthcare providers to increase COVID testing or face fines and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 11.

Mayor tells all healthcare providers to step up COVID testing or get fined

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday ordered the city’s private healthcare providers to step up and increase testing capacity for their members or face fines.

The city’s health department issued an order in August requiring all large healthcare facilities to provide tests within 24 hours when a member or staffer reports being symptomatic or in close contact with someone with COVID. Now, as the demand for COVID testing spikes along with the omicron variant surge, Breed's order requires all health care providers to submit proof of testing compliance to the health department.

Failure to comply could result in fines of up to $10,000 per day.

Find out more information on KPIX5.

Community Wellness America under investigation for unlicensed pop-up COVID testing sites

Community Wellness America's pop-up COVID-19 testing site in San Francisco near Golden Gate Park is under fire for not getting a permit from the city's health department.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed to SFGATE that Community Wellness America "did not have a permit to set up on city property or to occupy the right of way of a sidewalk." The health department added that the Attorney’s Office is investigating whether this group has the necessary CLIA licenses to operate.

A report from Mission Local found that Community Wellness America's site at 18th and Dolores was unable to obtain permits to operate in the area. The testing sites are not listed on the city's authorized COVID-19 testing locations.

North Beach’s Bodega open their second wine bar

Bodega brought the good wine to North Beach for the past six years. On Tuesday, the team open Key Klub, a second drinking destination in Lower Nob Hill, Eater reports.

The bar opened quietly in early December but celebrates its official debut today.

