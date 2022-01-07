San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: School district and teachers union disagree over COVID, stolen service dog recovered and more

Sri Ravipati

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 7.

San Francisco school district, teachers union disagree on COVID safety

After Thursday's "sickout," the San Francisco Unified School District spent hours negotiating with the United Educators of San Francisco union but did not reach an agreement on COVID safety precautions, KRON4 reports.

The union says COVID-19 cases went from nine on Monday to 122 cases on Wednesday for staff and students coming back from winter break.

Here's what the teacher’s union is asking for:

  • 10 paid sick days for all COVID-related reasons
  • Two N95 or KN95 masks per student and employee each day
  • Weekly covid testing of all students and staff at every district work site

Here's what the district is offering:

  • Five days instead of 10 days of paid sick leave for COVID-related reasons
  • Provide a reasonable best effort to maintain the supply of high-quality masks like N95 or KN95 masks but for employees only
  • Agreed to make weekly COVID testing available to all students and staff at every district site during work hours

Read the full story on KRON4.

Stolen service dog recovered and return to owner

A service dog that was snatched while being taken out for a walk in San Francisco was recovered Thursday and reunited with its owner, KPIX5 reports.

“Summer” is a 5-year-old German Shepherd. On Monday, the thief snatched Summer by the dog’s harness and fled Waller and Octavia streets.

San Francisco Police Department Park Station officers tweeted on Thursday evening that “Summer was located and happily reunited. The investigation into who took Summer is ongoing. No arrest has been made at this time.”

Read the full story on KPIX5.

Eater editors rank the best dishes they recently ate in San Francisco

Looking for a perfect wonton noodle soup? A fully loaded pupusa? Eater editors shared their favorites in San Francisco from the past week:

  • Hong Kong-Style Wonton Noodle Soup at Beyond Cafe
  • Pupusas Revueltas at Pupuseria Metapan
  • Berkshire Pork Chop from Boulevard

Read about each dish on Eater.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

San Francisco Bay Area resident since 2000. Sharing The City's news related to City Hall, housing, business, tech, entertainment, sports and more.

