Tuesday in San Francisco: SF ranks third statewide in COVID cases, Pearl 6101 reopens after testing staff and more

California marks record-high spike in COVID cases following holidays

In a somber start to 2022, California reported an enormous spike in coronavirus cases over the holiday weekend, surpassing the peak of last winter’s surge with an average of nearly 59,000 cases a day between New Year’s Eve and Monday, The Chronicle reports.

The previous high point in cases was January last year, with an average of about 45,000 cases a day.

Pearl 6101 reopens after closing due to COVID

Pearl 6101 in the Outer Richmond closed Sunday, saying it is not taking any chances after a staff contracted COVID-19 and plans to get its staff tested, KPIX5 reports.

On Tuesday, Pearl 6101 announced via Instagram that its staff have been tested and will reopen tonight.

San Francisco has the third-highest COVID-19 transmission rate in California, with a daily average case rate of about 104 per 100,000 residents. Many restaurants are closing after reported cases among staff members, according to KPIX5.

Bay Area labs backed up by demand for COVID-19 tests

As the number of COVID-19 cases rises in the Bay Area, the demand for testing is causing a backlog at labs, NBC Bay Area reports.

A UC Berkeley infectious disease expert told NBC Bay Area that local labs are struggling to keep up with the demand for tests. Thus, some results are taking longer than expected.

