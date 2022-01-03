San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: COVID hospitalizations double, SF Unified offers students COVID testing and more

Sri Ravipati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xOqO_0dbkDYp400
(Al Bello/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 3.

It's the first Monday of 2022 — let's get you up to speed.

COVID hospitalizations surpass 100 in San Francisco following holiday season surge

In San Francisco, COVID cases once again are surging and hospitals are filling up from a spike in holiday season infections, SFist reports.

As of Sunday, San Francisco had 105 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations — double the number hospitalized during much of December. Sunday was the first day since Sept. 8 when the COVID hospital census rose above 100 patients in the city.

Read the full story on SFist.

SFO delays continue due to COVID and weather

On Sunday, more than 230 flights were delayed and 66 canceled at San Francisco International Airport as omicron and bad weather across the country continued to delay airlines, KPIX5 reports.

Read the full story on KPIX5.

San Francisco Unified offers COVID testing to students

As thousands of San Francisco students return to school tomorrow after winter break, San Francisco Unified School District will offer them COVID testing, KRON4 reports.

SFUSD will have mobile rapid testing at its district office at 555 Franklin Street and at school sites throughout the week.

Appointments are currently extremely limited as SFUSD is experiencing a high demand for testing.

Read the full story on KRON4.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 3

Published by

San Francisco Bay Area resident since 2000. Sharing The City's news related to City Hall, housing, business, tech, entertainment, sports and more.

San Francisco, CA
676 followers

More from Sri Ravipati

San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: School district and teachers union disagree over COVID, stolen service dog recovered and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 7. San Francisco school district, teachers union disagree on COVID safety.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Teachers organize 'sickout' protest at schools, cruise ship has COVID outbreak and more

Plexiglass dividers are set up on tables in a first grade classroom at Bryant Elementary School.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 6.

Read full story
8 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: Hundreds of teachers out sick, former mayor calls out city's 'humanitarian' ethic and more

Former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 5. While classes resumed this week at San Francisco schools post-winter break, over 620 San Francisco Unified School District teachers and aides were out sick on Tuesday amid a COVID-19 surge, KPIX5 reports.

Read full story
17 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: SF ranks third statewide in COVID cases, Pearl 6101 reopens after testing staff and more

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Jan. 4. California marks record-high spike in COVID cases following holidays.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: NYE yacht party draws criticism, Benkyodo Company closes after 100 years and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 31. 400 people to attend SF Bay New Year's Eve yacht party, doctors fear it will be superspreader event.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Sketchfest postpones 2022 festival, Dungeness crabs on sale at Fisherman's Wharf and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 30. SF Sketchfest postpones 2022 festival due to COVID.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: City cancels NYE fireworks show, businesses brace for big losses and more

Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 29. San Francisco cancels New Year's fireworks amid COVID surge. There will be no New Year's Eve fireworks over San Francisco Bay for the second year in a row due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and city leaders announced Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: Bars closing due to omicron surge, Sierra snowfall breaks 51-year record and more

Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 28. Castro, Mission, SoMa bars close temporarily amid omicron surge. Multiple bars around San Francisco's Castro, Mission, SoMa and other neighborhoods are closing for a few days due to the omicron surge, in order to protect employees and customers, Hoodline reports.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: BART faces system-wide weather delays, DoorDash requires employees to deliver again and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Happy Monday, San Francisco! I hope everyone feels rested after the holiday weekend. Here are the top local stories for Dec. 27. BART’s Millbrae Station had an early Monday morning power outage that halted train service to San Francisco International Airport for nearly three hours, KPIX 5 reports.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Fire station decorating contest returns, City College drops Cantonese classes and more

(Cole Ciarlello/Unsplash) Good morning San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 23. San Francisco fire stations join Christmas decorating competition.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: Zuni Cafe 'boosts' COVID requirement amid omicron fears, year of the mega-project and more

A restaurant worker waits for customers in San Francisco.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Happy Humpday, San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 22.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: 6 CVS stores closing in January, Consumer Watchdog slams SF for recycling effort and more

Recycled plastic bottles seen at the San Francisco Recycling Center.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 21.

Read full story
8 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: Christmas Bird Count returns, stormy week ahead and more

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 20. Christmas Bird Count returns after pandemic hiatus. The Golden Gate Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count is returning after a hiatus last year, KPIX5 reports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: Breed declares Metallica Day, elite club Core to take over Transamerica Pyramid and more

(Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 17. San Francisco declares Dec. 16 'Metallica Day' as beloved band kicks off 40th anniversary celebrations.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Coyotes attack dog, JP Morgan Chase cancels major conference at Moscone and more

Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 16. Dog snatched by pack of coyotes in front of couple in San Francisco. A San Francisco resident's dog sustained major injuries during a coyote attack on Tuesday, SFGATE reports.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: Steph Curry breaks NBA 3-point record, Tesla factory death ruled a homicide and more

Hello San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 15. Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time 3-point record, says he is comfortable calling himself the 'greatest shooter' now.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Tuesday in San Francisco: California issues indoor mask mandate, new safety policies for Tenderloin and more

(David McNew/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 14. What you need to know about California’s indoor mask mandate starting tomorrow.

Read full story
8 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: Atmospheric river pummels Bay Area, hundreds return firearms in SoMa and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 13. Atmospheric river brings flooding, wind advisory to SF Bay Area.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: Santa Clara County detects first omicron case, Millennium Tower tilts during test and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Happy Friday San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 10. Santa Clara County, located in South Bay, recorded its first case of the omicron variant, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy