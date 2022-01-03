Monday in San Francisco: COVID hospitalizations double, SF Unified offers students COVID testing and more

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

COVID hospitalizations surpass 100 in San Francisco following holiday season surge

In San Francisco, COVID cases once again are surging and hospitals are filling up from a spike in holiday season infections, SFist reports.

As of Sunday, San Francisco had 105 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations — double the number hospitalized during much of December. Sunday was the first day since Sept. 8 when the COVID hospital census rose above 100 patients in the city.

SFO delays continue due to COVID and weather

On Sunday, more than 230 flights were delayed and 66 canceled at San Francisco International Airport as omicron and bad weather across the country continued to delay airlines, KPIX5 reports.

San Francisco Unified offers COVID testing to students

As thousands of San Francisco students return to school tomorrow after winter break, San Francisco Unified School District will offer them COVID testing, KRON4 reports.

SFUSD will have mobile rapid testing at its district office at 555 Franklin Street and at school sites throughout the week.

Appointments are currently extremely limited as SFUSD is experiencing a high demand for testing.

