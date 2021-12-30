San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Sketchfest postpones 2022 festival, Dungeness crabs on sale at Fisherman's Wharf and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 30.

SF Sketchfest postpones 2022 festival due to COVID

Another day, another event in San Francisco rescheduled due to COVID-19.

San Francisco Sketchfest on Thursday announced it will postpone its 2022 festival, which was scheduled to take place Jan. 7-23 at venues throughout San Francisco. This year's event was supposed to be a belated celebration of SF Sketchfest’s 20th anniversary. The new date has not been disclosed yet.

SF Sketchfest joins a growing list of arts venues and organizations that have announced the cancellation or postponement this week in response to rising COVID-19 case rates in the Bay Area.

Homeless shelter in Mission reports COVID outbreak

The San Francisco Department of Public Health is monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at the Division Circle Navigation Center in the Mission District, KRON4 reported Wednesday.

The outbreak was first discovered last week at the shelter. There’s no definitive number of cases confirmed, but reports estimate as many as 50 people are affected.

Off-the-boat Dungeness crabs for sale at SF's Fisherman’s Wharf

Looking for fresh Dungeness crab? You can buy it directly from local fishermen off their boats at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf starting Wednesday.

KPIX5 reports the Port of San Francisco is selling Dungeness crab from fishing vessels as part of a pilot program aimed to assist San Francisco’s fishing industry's pandemic recovery.

Five permitted fishers are participating in the program, according to the Port’s website. Only fresh crab and fish are permitted to be sold and must be from the vessel. No stands are allowed on the dock, wharf or parking lots.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

San Francisco Bay Area resident since 2000. Sharing The City's news related to City Hall, housing, business, tech, entertainment, sports and more.

