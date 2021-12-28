Tuesday in San Francisco: Bars closing due to omicron surge, Sierra snowfall breaks 51-year record and more

(Billy Huynh/Unsplash)

By Sri Ravipati

Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 28.

Castro, Mission, SoMa bars close temporarily amid omicron surge

Multiple bars around San Francisco's Castro, Mission, SoMa and other neighborhoods are closing for a few days due to the omicron surge, in order to protect employees and customers, Hoodline reports.

The San Francisco Department of Health reported 794 positive cases on Dec. 21, marking the highest single-day number recorded in the city during the pandemic.

In an abundance of caution, the Castro's Moby Dick will close its doors until Jan. 1 "to protect our employees, ourselves, our customers, and anyone else involved in helping us run," the owner told Hoodline. "We have done this on our own no one has asked us to close."

Other Castro bars closing are The Edge, The Detour, Blackbird and the Italian restaurant Vico Cavone.

The Mission's Trick Dog and The Chapel are also closing, with the latter canceling several concerts — including a Ty Segall residency — through Jan. 8.

Some SoMa bars like Eagle SF and Powerhouse are also temporarily closing.

San Francisco restaurants staying open on New Year's Eve

While some bars may be closing, many restaurants plan to stay open on New Year's Eve in San Francisco, says writer Cameron Eittreim.

Eittreim recommends the Italian restaurant Acquerello in Polk Gulch. It will be open on New Year's Eve but will be busy, so be sure to book reservations ahead of time.

For a lighter option, try the sushi restaurant Anzu in Union Square. All rolls are prepared with fresh ingredients and top-tier seafood.

Sierra breaks 51-year snowfall record, more snow expected Tuesday

After the weekend’s storms shattered a 51-year-old snowfall record for December in the Sierra mountains, more snow is expected to fall over the region Tuesday, The Chronicle reports.

"The snowstorm that hit the Sierra over the weekend sent crews racing to clear clotted roadways and restore electricity service to tens of thousands of households left in the dark after powerful winds sheared trees that toppled power lines," according to The Chronicle.

There are major transportation backups, as state officials urged people to stay inside if possible.

