San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: BART faces system-wide weather delays, DoorDash requires employees to deliver again and more

Sri Ravipati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evHwU_0dWsmdTR00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Happy Monday, San Francisco! I hope everyone feels rested after the holiday weekend.

Here are the top local stories for Dec. 27.

BART power outage causes major delays

BART’s Millbrae Station had an early Monday morning power outage that halted train service to San Francisco International Airport for nearly three hours, KPIX 5 reports.

Transit officials reported the outage at around 5 a.m. and opened the SamTrans bus bridge and San Bruno station to get passengers to the airport. There were also major delays on the San Francisco line going toward East Bay.

Repair crews restored the power by 7:55 a.m.

Read the full story on KPIX5.

San Francisco expected to experience coldest morning in almost 5 years Tuesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNc3k_0dWsmdTR00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The National Weather Service Bay Area predicts that downtown San Francisco has the potential to drop below 40 degrees early Tuesday, KRON4 reports.

It would be the first time in nearly five years that the city’s temperature dropped that low, with the last time being on Jan. 6, 2017.

Read the full story on KRON4.

DoorDash employees complain about the company requiring once-a-month deliveries again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I15AL_0dWsmdTR00
(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

San Francisco-based food delivery app DoorDash is requiring all its non-delivery employees to do a “dash” delivery once a month, SFGATE reports.

The WeDash program — which was launched when DoorDasg was founded but paused during the pandemic — is making a return in January. DoorDash employees, including CEO Tony Xu, will make a delivery once a month and donate the money earned to a nonprofit.

The decision was met with derision, however, as can be seen on the 1,500-comment thread on Blind, an anonymous social media platform for techies.

“What the actual f—k?” one engineer who reportedly makes $400,000 in total compensation wrote in the thread. “I didn’t sign up for this, there was nothing in the offer letter/job description about this.”

Read the full story on SFGATE.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

San Francisco Bay Area resident since 2000. Sharing The City's news related to City Hall, housing, business, tech, entertainment, sports and more.

San Francisco, CA
623 followers

More from Sri Ravipati

San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Sketchfest postpones 2022 festival, Dungeness crabs on sale at Fisherman's Wharf and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 30. SF Sketchfest postpones 2022 festival due to COVID.

Read full story

Wednesday in San Francisco: City cancels NYE fireworks show, businesses brace for big losses and more

Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 29. San Francisco cancels New Year's fireworks amid COVID surge. There will be no New Year's Eve fireworks over San Francisco Bay for the second year in a row due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and city leaders announced Tuesday.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: Bars closing due to omicron surge, Sierra snowfall breaks 51-year record and more

Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 28. Castro, Mission, SoMa bars close temporarily amid omicron surge. Multiple bars around San Francisco's Castro, Mission, SoMa and other neighborhoods are closing for a few days due to the omicron surge, in order to protect employees and customers, Hoodline reports.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Fire station decorating contest returns, City College drops Cantonese classes and more

(Cole Ciarlello/Unsplash) Good morning San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 23. San Francisco fire stations join Christmas decorating competition.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: Zuni Cafe 'boosts' COVID requirement amid omicron fears, year of the mega-project and more

A restaurant worker waits for customers in San Francisco.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Happy Humpday, San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 22.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: 6 CVS stores closing in January, Consumer Watchdog slams SF for recycling effort and more

Recycled plastic bottles seen at the San Francisco Recycling Center.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 21.

Read full story
8 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: Christmas Bird Count returns, stormy week ahead and more

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 20. Christmas Bird Count returns after pandemic hiatus. The Golden Gate Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count is returning after a hiatus last year, KPIX5 reports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: Breed declares Metallica Day, elite club Core to take over Transamerica Pyramid and more

(Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 17. San Francisco declares Dec. 16 'Metallica Day' as beloved band kicks off 40th anniversary celebrations.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Coyotes attack dog, JP Morgan Chase cancels major conference at Moscone and more

Good afternoon San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 16. Dog snatched by pack of coyotes in front of couple in San Francisco. A San Francisco resident's dog sustained major injuries during a coyote attack on Tuesday, SFGATE reports.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: Steph Curry breaks NBA 3-point record, Tesla factory death ruled a homicide and more

Hello San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 15. Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time 3-point record, says he is comfortable calling himself the 'greatest shooter' now.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Tuesday in San Francisco: California issues indoor mask mandate, new safety policies for Tenderloin and more

(David McNew/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 14. What you need to know about California’s indoor mask mandate starting tomorrow.

Read full story
8 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: Atmospheric river pummels Bay Area, hundreds return firearms in SoMa and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 13. Atmospheric river brings flooding, wind advisory to SF Bay Area.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: Santa Clara County detects first omicron case, Millennium Tower tilts during test and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Happy Friday San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 10. Santa Clara County, located in South Bay, recorded its first case of the omicron variant, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
9 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Two arrested in Caldor Fire, weekend showers expected in the Bay Area and more

The Caldor Fire.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 9. An atmospheric river is bringing a decent amount of rain to the San Francisco Bay Area late Saturday into Sunday, SFGATE reports.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: School district in danger of state takeover, Marin County reports COVID surge and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 8. SF's school board budget plan due next week, school district in danger of state takeover.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: Chase Center issues new COVID guidelines for kids, parklet rules cause confusion and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 7. San Francisco's Chase Center on Monday issued new health and safety guidelines regarding children and vaccinations, SFist reports.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: Officers denied service in North Beach, SF Ferry Building's new restaurants and more

(Mike Windle/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 6. North Beach restaurant apologizes after denying on-duty police officers dine-in service.

Read full story
9 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: AAPI community outraged over release of attacker, Liholiho Yacht Club pop-up closing and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Happy Friday San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 3. AAPI community protests SF DA's decision to release man who allegedly attacked elderly man in walker.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Carlos Santana undergoes sudden heart surgery, Tenderloin boosts police presence and more

(Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) Hello San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 2. Carlos Santana recovering from sudden heart surgery. San Francisco native and Bay Area music icon Carlos Santana, 74, had a sudden heart procedure after an undisclosed health scare over the weekend, KPIX5 reports.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy