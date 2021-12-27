Monday in San Francisco: BART faces system-wide weather delays, DoorDash requires employees to deliver again and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Happy Monday, San Francisco! I hope everyone feels rested after the holiday weekend.

Here are the top local stories for Dec. 27.

BART power outage causes major delays

BART’s Millbrae Station had an early Monday morning power outage that halted train service to San Francisco International Airport for nearly three hours, KPIX 5 reports.

Transit officials reported the outage at around 5 a.m. and opened the SamTrans bus bridge and San Bruno station to get passengers to the airport. There were also major delays on the San Francisco line going toward East Bay.

Repair crews restored the power by 7:55 a.m.

San Francisco expected to experience coldest morning in almost 5 years Tuesday

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The National Weather Service Bay Area predicts that downtown San Francisco has the potential to drop below 40 degrees early Tuesday, KRON4 reports.

It would be the first time in nearly five years that the city’s temperature dropped that low, with the last time being on Jan. 6, 2017.

DoorDash employees complain about the company requiring once-a-month deliveries again

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

San Francisco-based food delivery app DoorDash is requiring all its non-delivery employees to do a “dash” delivery once a month, SFGATE reports.

The WeDash program — which was launched when DoorDasg was founded but paused during the pandemic — is making a return in January. DoorDash employees, including CEO Tony Xu, will make a delivery once a month and donate the money earned to a nonprofit.

The decision was met with derision, however, as can be seen on the 1,500-comment thread on Blind, an anonymous social media platform for techies.

“What the actual f—k?” one engineer who reportedly makes $400,000 in total compensation wrote in the thread. “I didn’t sign up for this, there was nothing in the offer letter/job description about this.”

