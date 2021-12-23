Thursday in San Francisco: Fire station decorating contest returns, City College drops Cantonese classes and more

San Francisco, CA

Good morning San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 23.

San Francisco fire stations join Christmas decorating competition

At least a dozen fire stations in San Francisco are turning up the heat this year to see which one can bring the most holiday cheer, KTVU reports.

The tradition of decorating fire stations in San Francisco started and ended in the 1940s.

Station 38 won the competition last year. This year, they "stepped it up," according to Lt. Ken Smith.

The winners for first, second and third places will receive $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 respectively from the Firefighters Credit Union.

All participating stations were judged on Wednesday. The winner will be announced soon in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson was one of the judges who checked out the decorations.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for people to get out and see the stations and how much care our firefighters take in decorating everything and bring a little joy to people," Nicholson told KTVU.  

San Francisco City College may lose its Cantonese language classes

The Cantonese language program at City College of San Francisco is facing elimination due to budget cuts, KPIX5 reports.

Alan Wong, a City College trustee, announced on Wednesday a proposal to save the program, which he believes is essential for San Francisco's historic Chinese community.

City College will only offer one Cantonese class in the upcoming Spring semester.

Beloved San Francisco restaurants that closed in 2021

SF Eater rounded up the "saddest restaurant closures of 2021" in San Francisco on Thursday.

The following S.F. businesses made the list:

  • Le Marais Bakery
  • 20th Century Cafe
  • Cliff House
  • de Vere’s Irish Pub
  • Halu

