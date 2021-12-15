San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: Steph Curry breaks NBA 3-point record, Tesla factory death ruled a homicide and more

Hello San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 15.

Steph Curry breaks NBA all-time 3-point record, says he is comfortable calling himself the 'greatest shooter' now

The Golden State Warriors defeated the New York Knicks 105-96 at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night, rising to 23-5 on the year as Steph Curry broke the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in the history of the game.

Curry hit his 2,974th career 3-pointer less than five minutes into Tuesday night’s game — surpassing Ray Allen for the NBA record, The Chronicle reports.

After the Knicks inbounded the ball, the Dubs' Kevon Looney took an intentional foul at mid-court and Head Coach Steve Kerr called timeout to celebrate Curry's achievement. Curry then took turns embracing teammates, coaches and three people who helped him reach this milestone: Allen, Draymond Green and his father, Dell Curry.

He finished the night with 22 points, increasing his career total to 2,977.

“I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got this record,” Steph told reporters after the game, per The Chronicle. “Now, I feel comfortable saying that.”

SF school board avoids state takeover with new budget proposal

The San Francisco Board of Education passed a balanced budget plan on Tuesday night, narrowly avoiding a state takeover, KTVU reports.

The proposed budget cuts $90 million to address a drop in student enrolment, reducing central services including nurses, a college prep program and ROTC.

"We cannot have the district go bankrupt. That is what a state takeover is. It means the district is bankrupt and cannot make payroll or financial obligations," said Jenny Lam, a Board of Education Commissioner, per KTVU.

Hundreds of educators, parents, and students rallied across the street from the district's main offices during the board meeting Tuesday. They marched down the street and picketed in front of the district building, opposing the district staff's proposal to cut 10% from all school sites.

Suspicious death at Tesla factory in Fremont ruled a homicide by police, Tesla employee arrested

A Tesla employee was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a co-worker at the company's Fremont factory, NBC Bay Area reports.

The shooting was reported Monday at 3:26 p.m. when firefighters responded to a person down in the factory's parking lot.

The unidentified victim had finished a shift at the factory before being shot in the parking lot. The victim was pronounced dead after authorities attempted to provide life-saving measures. Several expended .223 rifle casings were found nearby the victim.

A suspect, 29-year-old Anthony Solima of Milpitas, allegedly argued with the victim earlier that day before walking off the job. Police arrested Solima on a homicide warrant. He was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

