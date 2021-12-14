Tuesday in San Francisco: California issues indoor mask mandate, new safety policies for Tenderloin and more

(David McNew/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good morning San Francisco. Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 14.

What you need to know about California’s indoor mask mandate starting tomorrow

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 15, California will reimpose indoor masking in all public settings until Jan. 15 at least.

The new mandate responds to the surge in coronavirus case rates in recent weeks as well as concerns about the new omicron coronavirus variant, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday during a press conference, The Chronicle reports.

Here are the new changes:

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status or local rules, must wear masks in public settings in California.

Anyone attending mega-events that don’t require COVID-19 vaccination with 1,000 or more attendees must show proof of a negative test taken within a day for an antigen test and within two days for a PCR test. Previously, the window to take a test was within 72 hours.

California issues COVID-19 advisory for out-of-state travel

In addition, the California Department of Health released new guidance for visitors coming from out-of-state and returning residents, KRON4 reports

State health officials recommend those who are arriving in or returning to California take a COVID-19 test 3-5 days after arriving.

While it is not mandatory, it is strongly suggested as COVID-19 cases have started trending upwards again. The statewide seven-day average case rate increased by 47% and hospitalizations are up by 14% since Thanksgiving, according to the health department.

SF mayor to flood troubled Tenderloin neighborhood with police

Mayor London Breed on Tuesday announced plans to significantly boost police presence in the Tenderloin neighborhood over the next few months, among other safety initiatives.

In a blog post titled "A Safer San Francisco," the mayor outlined the following actions:

Executing an Emergency Intervention Plan in the Tenderloin neighborhood

Securing emergency police funding to combat major safety problems over the next several months

Amending San Francisco's surveillance ordinance to allow law enforcement to interrupt crime in real-time to better protect homes and businesses

Disrupting the illegal street sales of stolen goods

Breed's proposal comes as the Tenderloin struggles with widespread drug dealing, a surge in fatal overdoses and a spike in gun violence.

Big swell sending 25-foot waves to San Francisco shores

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory warning of large breaking waves up to 20 to 25 feet, in effect through Wednesday at 10 a.m., SFGATE reports.

The advisory encompasses the coastal North Bay, which includes San Francisco, the San Francisco peninsula coast, Point Reyes National Seashore, Monterey Bay and the Big Sur coast. Waves are expected to run further up beaches in these areas more than usual. The breaking surf can catch beach walkers off guard.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.