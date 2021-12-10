Friday in San Francisco: Santa Clara County detects first omicron case, Millennium Tower tilts during test and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Happy Friday San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 10.

Santa Clara County finds first omicron case

Santa Clara County, located in South Bay, recorded its first case of the omicron variant, KRON4 reports.

The infected individual was fully vaccinated but had not received a booster shot and recently returned from domestic travel out of the state.

“It is a new variant, but we know what to do, and that’s to continue with all our layers of protection: vaccinate, boost, mask, ventilate, distance and test often,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer and Director of Public Health Dr. Sara Cody in a press release.

Second test leads to Millennium Tower tilting further

Millennium Tower tilted another quarter of an inch this month when crews installed the second of a series of test piles, NBC Bay Area reports.

The test piles, which are supposed to keep the building from sinking and tilting more, have caused the tower to tilt before. The first time, the building tilted a quarter of an inch during a four-day test pile installation in November.

New data reveals incomes needed to be ‘rich’ in the Bay Area

While being "rich" is subjective, recent data reveals the income levels needed to be considered rich in San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland, KRON4 reports.

Go Banking Rates analyzed the average income needed in all 50 U.S. cities. Here's the highest average income needed to be considered in the top 20% of these Bay Area cities:

San Francisco : $239,840

: $239,840 San Jose: $214,975

$214,975 Oakland: $161,345

Other California cities made the list: Los Angeles ($135,373), Long Beach ($127,021) and Sacramento ($121, 986).

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.