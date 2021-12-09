Thursday in San Francisco: Two arrested in Caldor Fire, weekend showers expected in the Bay Area and more

The Caldor Fire. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 9.

Rainstorm headed to the Bay Area over the weekend

An atmospheric river is bringing a decent amount of rain to the San Francisco Bay Area late Saturday into Sunday, SFGATE reports.

"We're still looking at a weak to low-end moderate event, anticipated to move through mainly Sunday into Monday, with lingering showers into Tuesday and Wednesday," Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told SFGATE.

Multiple waves of heavy snowfall are predicted in the Sierra.

Father, son arrested on suspicion of starting Caldor Fire

A father and son were arrested Wednesday in connection with starting the Caldor Fire, which destroyed most of El Dorado County and threatened South Lake Tahoe last August, The Chronicle reports.

David Smith, 66, of Somerset and Travis Smith, 32, of Folsom are charged with reckless arson, according to the El Dorado District Attorney’s Office.

The Smith's attorney told the Sacramento Bee that the pair was innocent and only called 911 to report the start of the fire.

The Caldor Fire incinerated 221,834 acres, destroyed more than 1,000 structures, caused several injuries and prompted the evacuation of Lake Tahoe. It is the 16th most destructive fire in California history.

Art enthusiasts in San Francisco celebrate 'BART Basel'

While art collectors and fashionistas descended on Miami last weekend for the yearly Art Basel conference, San Francisco celebrated its own “BART Basel,” SFGATE reports.

Anyone could step up to a podium at BART and present a piece of artwork. The public transit pop-up roamed across six different BART stops: Embarcadero, Civic Center, 16th Street Mission, Glen Park, Colma and San Francisco International Airport.

Announced via a last-minute email blast, the event website suggested “eclectic formal attire." The event drew a crowd of around 120 attendees and 40 open mic-style presenters. See a public gallery of photos and video here.

