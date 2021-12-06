Monday in San Francisco: Officers denied service in North Beach, SF Ferry Building's new restaurants and more

(Mike Windle/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good afternoon San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 6.

North Beach restaurant apologizes after denying on-duty police officers dine-in service

After on-duty officers were turned away at North Beach's Hilda and Jesse, the restaurant's owners apologized Sunday, KPIX5 reports.

Three officers were asked to leave the brunch spot on Friday, not because they were uninformed but because they were armed.

Hilda and Jesse's Instagram channel explained Saturday that the restaurant is a safe space and they welcome the officers without their weapons.

The situation was criticized by many on social media, including San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott. He tweeted his department “stands for safety with respect, even when it means respecting wishes that our officers and I find discouraging and personally disappointing.”

Owners Rachel Sillcocks and Kristina Liedags Compton said Sunday in an Instagram post they hope "this will be a teachable moment for us as we repair and continue to build bridges with the SFPD. These are stressful times and we handled this badly.”

Foodies: Vote for Chase Center's 'Most Valuable Plate'

San Francisco’s Chase Center announced upgrades to its food and beverage program back in October. On Monday, the Dubs' home asked fans to choose its "Most Valuable Plate," Mercury News reports.

The bracket-style competition will determine the arena's signature menu item from a lineup of its eight finest dishes.

Here are matchups and dates to vote via Chase Center’s Twitter and Instagram:

Wings & Woks Adobo Wings vs. Modelo Carne Asada Nachos (Dec. 6–19)

Tin Pot Creamery Chicken & Waffle Cone vs. Tin Pot Creamery Ice Cream Panini (Dec. 20–Jan. 2)

Tin Pot Creamery Cookie Dubster Milkshake vs. Modelo Cinnamon Sugar Churros (Jan. 3-17)

Wings & Woks Sweet Crispy Tofu Wok vs. Sadie’s Vegan Reuben Sandwich: (Jan. 18-30)

After votes are cast, a portion of sales of the winning item will be donated to Bayview Makers Kitchen. Visit www.chasecenter.com/most-valuable-plate for more details.

5 new food spots to try in SF Ferry Building

Five new, immigrant or BIPOC-owned restaurants are opening in the Ferry Building, Marin Independent Journal reports.

Obour Foods: The owner of this gourmet hummus and tahini spreads shop started selling food last month in the kiosk across from Acme Bread Company. Tsar Nicoulai: After leaving an outpost in the Ferry Building a decade ago, this caviar bar returns with sparkling wine flights, smoked fish, charcuterie boards and more. Try the caviar sourced from an award-winning farm and aquaponics facility in Sacramento. Cholita Linda: Hailing from a stand at Oakland’s Jack London Square farmers market, Cholita Linda opened two brick-and-mortar locations in Alameda and Oakland. Now at the Ferry Building, try their locally sourced Mexican and Cuban dishes, including Baja fish tacos and Cubano sandwiches. Yes Pudding: Starting as a vendor at India Basin Park, this dessert spot opens Dec. 17. It specializes in sweet and savory custards, bread-based puddings and seasonal cobblers. Grand Crêperie: Opening soon, this crêperie concept comes from Le Marais Bakery in San Francisco and Mill Valley. It will serve savory buckwheat galettes and naturally leavened-style crêpes using local ingredients.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.