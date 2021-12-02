Thursday in San Francisco: Carlos Santana undergoes sudden heart surgery, Tenderloin boosts police presence and more

(Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Hello San Francisco! Welcome back to another daily roundup of local stories for Dec. 2.

Carlos Santana recovering from sudden heart surgery

San Francisco native and Bay Area music icon Carlos Santana, 74, had a sudden heart procedure after an undisclosed health scare over the weekend, KPIX5 reports.

The artist is taking some time off from performing and canceling several Las Vegas shows planned for December.

“I’m here to crystalize and make it clear,” Santana said. “Last Saturday, I had an incident where I asked my wife Cindy to take me to the hospital because I had this thing happening in my chest. So when we went there we found out I needed to take care of it.”

California to spend $100M reinforcing state Capitol

After the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. when a violent mob stormed the halls of Congress, California is ramping up security at its own seat of state government, The Chronicle reports.

Assembly Member Ken Cooley is overseeing the state Capitol renovation project, with help from the commissioner of the California Highway Patrol.

The state will spend about $96 million on stronger windows and more fortified entrances. Part of the building will be raised on a higher platform for easy monitored, among other renovations that are part of an overall $1.2 billion project to demolish and replace the eastern half of the Capitol.

SFPD increasing presence in Tenderloin over next several weeks to combat city's drug overdose crisis

During a San Francisco police commission meeting, attendees asked questions about why the department responds in force to retail thefts at Union Square but not the drug overdose problem in the Tenderloin, NBC Bay Area reports.

“We send police out we send teams to clean,” said Mayor London Breed. “Yes, it’s been frustrating. Our police officers are making arrests. It’s overwhelming. We need more help than just our local law enforcement.”

The San Francisco Police Department said at Wednesday's meeting to expect to see more police patrolling the street arresting dealers and helping addicts.

In San Francisco, around 545 people have died from a drug overdose. More than 400 residents in the Tenderloin neighborhood recently submitted a letter to the mayor asking why the situation isn't under control.

“We are immigrants and refugees. We are children and mothers and fathers,” began the letter. “We are small business owners and the people San Francisco claims to respect and protect and celebrate. We are the Tenderloin, and you have failed us.”

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.