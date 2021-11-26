San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: Black Friday deals, best neighborhood to spend Small Business Saturday and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Welcome back to another news roundup in San Francisco. Hope everyone had a fun Thanksgiving yesterday!

Here are the top local headlines for Nov. 26.

Ultimate guide to Black Friday 2021

Black Friday is one of the biggest deal-shopping events of the year, with almost every major retailer offering big discounts on holiday gifts.

Check out this list of the best Black Friday deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

Free parking garages near Union Square

For those visiting Union Square, starting Friday through the end of the year, three nearby city-owned garages will offer free parking for up to two hours:

  1. The Sutter-Stockton Garage at 444 Stockton Street
  2. The Ellis-O’Farrell Garage at 123 O’Farrell Street
  3. Union Square Garage at 333 Post Street.

Car access on some adjacent streets will be limited at night due to recent retail thefts at the high-end shopping square and across the city. There will also be more police foot patrols and a greater law enforcement presence.

Spending Small Business Saturday in SF's Chinatown

Small businesses have suffered throughout the pandemic and San Francisco's Chinatown is no exception. What was once a top tourist destination in the city, Chinatown has seen a devastating drop in business, which was compounded by anti-Asian racism and hate crimes.

This Small Business Saturday, consider supporting local businesses in Chinatown. Thrillist compiled a list full of food and picture-worthy sights: from community-sponsored murals to street musicians. Choose a starting place, like Portsmouth Square, and start walking!

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

