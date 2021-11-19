San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: Mayor offers embattled school district help, feds probe BART after SF woman's death and more

Sri Ravipati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNuTM_0cyo4pb300
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good afternoon and happy Friday San Francisco.

Here are your top local stories for Nov. 19.

S.F. mayor offers to forgive a $26.6 million loan to the school district

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday said its $26.6 million loan to the San Francisco Unified School District would be forgiven, but only if the school board comes up with a comprehensive plan to get its budget under control, The Chronicle reports.

The city loaned the money in 2019 to help cover educator raises that were promised under Proposition G, which has been frozen in court since it passed in 2019.

Breed and Supervisor Hilary Ronen say the loan forgiveness aims to help alleviate the district’s estimated $125 million budget shortfall next year.

Chick-fil-A opens near S.F. city line, draws criticism from city's LGBTQ leaders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OJozA_0cyo4pb300
(Brad Stallcup/Unsplash)

Chik-Fil-A opened a location very close to San Francisco, in the Serramonte Center in Daly City, Bay Area Reporter reports.

Wife and mother Susanna Choe along with her husband Philip operate the new Peninsula location. In an emailed statement to the Bay Area Reporter, she invited everyone in the local community to stop by for the opening. The location is doing drive-through service only for now.

"Everyone is welcome at Chick-fil-A Serramonte Center. We're excited to serve the community in our new Daly City restaurant, and we look forward to providing a remarkable dining experience," stated Choe.

Choe's invitation differs from Chick-fil-A's past history of supporting anti-LGBTQ organizations.

"It is sort of a poke in the eye, but I also think Northern California is not the right place for them," District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who identifies as gay, said of the high-profile location for the new Daly City outpost.

BART’s safety procedures probed after S.F. woman dragged to her death

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xw2uI_0cyo4pb300
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Federal officials with the National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday released a preliminary report about a BART rider who was killed in San Francisco last September, The Chronicle reports.

On Sept. 13 at Powell Street station, 41-year-old San Francisco resident Amy Adams was leashed to her dog when she stepped off of a departing BART train. The doors closed on the leash with the dog still inside the train. Adams was dragged down the platform then onto the tracks, killing her. The dog survived.

The early report doesn’t identify or speculate on causes but says the ongoing investigation will focus on BART’s safety procedures and passenger safety awareness. The NTSB is compiling a full investigatory report that could take a year or longer to complete.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

San Francisco Bay Area resident since 2000. Sharing The City's news related to City Hall, housing, business, tech, entertainment, sports and more.

San Francisco, CA
394 followers

More from Sri Ravipati

San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: Dispensaries gear up for Green Wednesday, SFO food workers protest and more

(Alberto Ortega/Getty Images) Welcome back to another news roundup in San Francisco for Nov. 24. Tomorrow is Thanksgiving. Whether you will be surrounded by loved ones or flying solo, I wish you a happy holiday!

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: Thanksgiving feasts, traffic and shopping

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Welcome back to another news roundup in San Francisco for Nov. 23. We've got some stories on Thanksgiving food, traffic and shopping for you to gobble up.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: SFO travel surges, Bay Area retailers hit in crime spree and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon and happy Monday. With Thanksgiving is coming up Thursday, there are a lot of holiday happenings to share today. Here are the top local headlines in San Francisco for Nov. 22.

Read full story
California State

Thursday in San Francisco: All CA adults can make appointments for COVID booster, woman steals $40K from Target and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Here are your top local stories for Nov. 18. Californians 18 and older can now make appointments for COVID-19 booster.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: Muni operator tweets about 'Shang Chi' scene, Chinatown store robbed again and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Happy humpday! Here are the top headlines in San Francisco for Nov. 17. Muni driver's Twitter thread on Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' is a must-read. A Muni bus operator's Twitter thread about the San Francisco bus scene in Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” went viral this week, The Chronicle reports.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: Adult store staff threatened over COVID mandates, 14 kids given wrong COVID dose and more

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Here are the top headlines for Nov. 16. Customers at S.F. porn shop threaten staff over city's COVID mandates. Customers have threatened staffers at an adult store in Mission District when they were asked to wear a mask or show proof of vaccination to use the back area, Mission Local reports.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: Three Walgreens close this week, Warriors break win streak and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning and happy Monday, San Francisco. Here are the top headlines for Nov. 15. 2 more S.F. Walgreens stores close, another will close later this week.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: Hundreds protest vaccine mandate near Golden Gate Bridge, Lowell students walk out and more

Protesters gather during an anti-vaccination rally at the Golden Gate Bridge on Nov. 11.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Here are the top headlines for Nov. 12. Hundreds protest vaccine mandate near Golden Gate Bridge causing major traffic delays.

Read full story
32 comments
Florida State

Thursday in San Francisco: In-N-Out heiress calls Florida governor, fishermen rescued from burning boat and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Here are the top stories in San Francisco for Nov. 11. In-N-Out heiress talks with Gov. DeSantis about possibly expanding to Florida. The notoriously private owner of In-N-Out Burger, Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the phone about the company's highly publicized dispute with Bay Area health departments over proof of vaccination requirements.

Read full story
35 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: City to apologize for historical treatment of Asians, mayor supports school recall and more

A sign against violence against Asian Americans is posted in front of a store in Chinatown on March 18, 2021 in San Francisco, California.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Here are the top headlines in San Francisco for Nov. 10.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: Major Comcast/Xfinity outage, Gov. Newsom to emerge from hiatus and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) It's a rainy and windy Tuesday morning in the San Francisco Bay Area, which has been hit with a second atmospheric river in less than a month. Here's that story and more top headlines in San Francisco for Nov. 9.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: Should residents 'tolerate burglaries as part of city living, and focus on barricading homes?'

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Happy Monday, Gotham — I mean San Francisco. Hope everyone had a safe weekend, despite the many reports of crime citywide. Here are the top stories in San Francisco for Nov. 8.

Read full story
8 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: No protestors at Dave Chappelle's SF show, wildfire cameras capture northern lights and more

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Happy Friday! Hope everyone has a fun weekend ahead. Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Nov. 5. Dave Chappelle kicks off tour in San Francisco amid controversy.

Read full story
7 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Buster Posey retiring, anyone 5 or older required to show proof of vaccination in SF and more

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Here are the top headlines in San Francisco for Nov. 4. Buster Posey to announce retirement at Oracle Park at 3 p.m. The San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will be holding a press conference at Oracle Park on Thursday at 3 p.m. He is expected to announce his retirement after 12 seasons with the Giants.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: Back in the orange tier, UC Hastings law school is changing name and more

Medical personnel secure a sample from a person at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing station at a Kaiser Permanente facility in San Francisco.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Happy humpday — here are the top headlines in San Francisco for Nov. 3.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: New stimulus check incoming, S.F. to get paid for opioid crisis and more

Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Nov. 2. Californians are getting another stimulus check this week. California issued 1.15 million more Golden State Stimulus II payments with a total valuation of $857 million, according to the California Franchise Tax Board. About 750,000 paper checks are scheduled to be mailed out Monday. Some may have already received their checks by now, as 400,000 payments were directly deposited into bank accounts last Friday.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: 'Squid Game' themed protest at In-N-Out, baby seal saved and more

(Charles Lebegue/Unsplash) Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a fun-filled Halloween. Whoever went to Outside Lands: let me know which set was your favorite in the comments. Rain is ringing in the new month. Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Nov. 1.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: Bay Area parents can prebook COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11, gas hits record high and more

Happy Friday! Halloween weekend is upon us and I hope everyone has a fun and safe weekend celebrating. Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Oct. 29. Bay Area parents can prebook COVID-19 vaccination appointments for kids 5-11.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Homeless housing plan rejected, Día de los Muertos celebrations and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Oct. 28. S.F. mayor slams supervisors for rejecting SoMa housing plan. Mayor London Breed took to social media Wednesday to decry the Board of Supervisors' decision to reject a nearly 500 unit housing project in the South of Market neighborhood.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy