Friday in San Francisco: Mayor offers embattled school district help, feds probe BART after SF woman's death and more

Good afternoon and happy Friday San Francisco.

Here are your top local stories for Nov. 19.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Friday said its $26.6 million loan to the San Francisco Unified School District would be forgiven, but only if the school board comes up with a comprehensive plan to get its budget under control, The Chronicle reports.

The city loaned the money in 2019 to help cover educator raises that were promised under Proposition G, which has been frozen in court since it passed in 2019.

Breed and Supervisor Hilary Ronen say the loan forgiveness aims to help alleviate the district’s estimated $125 million budget shortfall next year.

Chik-Fil-A opened a location very close to San Francisco, in the Serramonte Center in Daly City, Bay Area Reporter reports.

Wife and mother Susanna Choe along with her husband Philip operate the new Peninsula location. In an emailed statement to the Bay Area Reporter, she invited everyone in the local community to stop by for the opening. The location is doing drive-through service only for now.

"Everyone is welcome at Chick-fil-A Serramonte Center. We're excited to serve the community in our new Daly City restaurant, and we look forward to providing a remarkable dining experience," stated Choe.

Choe's invitation differs from Chick-fil-A's past history of supporting anti-LGBTQ organizations.

"It is sort of a poke in the eye, but I also think Northern California is not the right place for them," District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who identifies as gay, said of the high-profile location for the new Daly City outpost.

Federal officials with the National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday released a preliminary report about a BART rider who was killed in San Francisco last September, The Chronicle reports.

On Sept. 13 at Powell Street station, 41-year-old San Francisco resident Amy Adams was leashed to her dog when she stepped off of a departing BART train. The doors closed on the leash with the dog still inside the train. Adams was dragged down the platform then onto the tracks, killing her. The dog survived.

The early report doesn’t identify or speculate on causes but says the ongoing investigation will focus on BART’s safety procedures and passenger safety awareness. The NTSB is compiling a full investigatory report that could take a year or longer to complete.

