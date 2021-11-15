San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: Three Walgreens close this week, Warriors break win streak and more

Sri Ravipati

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Good morning and happy Monday, San Francisco.

Here are the top headlines for Nov. 15.

2 more S.F. Walgreens stores close, another will close later this week

Two Walgreens store locations at 745 Clement and 300 Gough streets closed on Sunday due to rampant retail theft, ABC7 reports.

Earlier this year, a video of a shoplifter clearing out shelves at the Gough Street Walgreens went viral. The company claims that organized retail theft continues to be a challenge facing businesses across San Francisco.

"Retail theft across our San Francisco stores has continued to increase in the past few months to five times our chain average. During this time to help combat this issue, we increased our investments in security measures in stores across the city to 46 times our chain average in an effort to provide a safe environment," Walgreens said in a statement per ABC7.

Another Walgreens store at 3400 Cesar Chavez St will close on Wednesday, marking the fifth store to close this month.

Warriors break 7-game winning streak, fall to Hornets 106-102

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night 106-102 in North Carolina, ending their seven-game winning streak, KRON4 reports.

Terry Rozier helped the Hornets with two late free throws. Warriors' Draymond Green tied up Rozier at midcourt with 17 seconds left, forcing a jump ball at midcourt. Rozier outleaped Green and the Hornets controlled the jump.

"Offensively it was a tough night," Steph Curry said postgame to reporters. "Obviously we didn't shoot the ball well from three." 

Sunday's loss dropped the Warriors to 11-2 on the season, but they are still ranked first in the league.

S.F. honors police officer killed in line of duty 27 years ago

Current and past members of the San Francisco Police Department gathered Saturday at Pine and Franklin streets to honor an officer killed in the line of duty, KPIX5 reports.

James Guelff, who served 10 years with the SFPD, was killed at the intersection of Pine and Franklin on Nov. 13, 1994. Guelff was shot by a carjacking suspect who opened fire on him with a semi-automatic rifle.

Mosque in Bernal Heights neighborhood vandalized

The Muslim community in San Francisco is on edge after a mosque was vandalized Friday, NBC Bay Area reports.

Police said someone smashed a window at the Mosque and Islamic Center Of San Francisco in the Bernal Heights neighborhood by throwing a beer bottle through it.

The window was patched up. Police are investigating the incident.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

