San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: Should residents 'tolerate burglaries as part of city living, and focus on barricading homes?'

Sri Ravipati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRRUn_0cqJeEV800
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Happy Monday, Gotham — I mean San Francisco. Hope everyone had a safe weekend, despite the many reports of crime citywide.

Here are the top stories in San Francisco for Nov. 8.

The Chronicle asks if residents should 'tolerate burglaries as part of city living, and focus on barricading homes?'

Crime in San Francisco has become so rampant that its most popular newspaper asked readers on Twitter if residents should start to "tolerate" burglaries.

The San Francisco Chronicle tweeted Friday: "Residents and city leaders are searching for answers: should they tolerate burglaries as a part of city living, and focus on barricading homes? Should repeat offenders get rehabilitation services, or be incarcerated so they can’t commit more crimes?"

San Francisco has seen an uptick in burglaries, with some leading to assaults and shootings. Only last week in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood — one of the city's most populous shopping areas — an interrupted burglary led to a shooting in broad daylight that left one person dead and another injured.

The Chronicle asked the questions in response to a recent home invasion to burglarize bicycles.

"Think about how far gone the city of San Francisco must be for its major newspaper to write the first sentence below as if it's a reasonable civic question," one person retweeted.

"Should the residents of SF tolerate burglaries and barricade their homes are you joking? For the privilege of living in one of the most expensive cities in the country, the residents should spend more money on reinforcing their homes and praying some less protected home gets it?" another person replied to the Tweet, garnering over 1,000 likes.

Dubs defeat Rockets 120-107, prepare to play Hawks tonight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfeNt_0cqJeEV800
Kevin Porter Jr. #3 for the Houston Rockets drives against Stephen Curry #30 for the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 7 at Chase Center.(Michael Urakami/Getty Images)

It's Week 4 of the NBA season and the Golden Gate Warriors are off to an NBA-best 8-1 start after Sunday's 120-107 defeat over the Houston Rockets at Chase Center.

It's worth noting that half of the Dubs’ eight wins have come against the Thunder, Pelicans and Rockets — teams that rank in the bottom 10 offensively — while they have the No. 1 defense in the league, according to the NBA.

On Monday at 7 p.m. at Chase Center, the Warriors go up against the Atlanta Hawks (4-6), who are coming from a 12-day, seven-game run through some of the NBA's elite.

Video: San Francisco foresees tourism surge as U.S. lifts travel ban for Mexico, Canada, most of Europe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EwbP_0cqJeEV800
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

San Francisco is expecting to see a surge in tourism as the United States lifted an international travel ban on Monday, NBC Bay Area reports.

The U.S. is allowing air travel from a series of countries that have been restricted since the early days of the pandemic, including Mexico, Canada as well as many European countries.

Visitors traveling from these parts of the world will have to show proof of vaccination against coronavirus or a negative test within 72 hours of traveling to San Francisco.

The San Francisco International Airport tweeted Monday, "After 19 months, #SFO is finally open for vaccinated international travelers. Welcome back to some of our favo͟u͟rite visitors! #BritsAreBack"

Many families were seen teary-eyed at SFO after being reunited with loved ones, KTVU reports.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 8

Published by

San Francisco Bay Area resident since 2000. Sharing The City's news related to City Hall, housing, business, tech, entertainment, sports and more.

San Francisco, CA
318 followers

More from Sri Ravipati

San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: Three Walgreens close this week, Warriors break win streak and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning and happy Monday, San Francisco. Here are the top headlines for Nov. 15. 2 more S.F. Walgreens stores close, another will close later this week.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: Hundreds protest vaccine mandate near Golden Gate Bridge, Lowell students walk out and more

Protesters gather during an anti-vaccination rally at the Golden Gate Bridge on Nov. 11.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Here are the top headlines for Nov. 12. Hundreds protest vaccine mandate near Golden Gate Bridge causing major traffic delays.

Read full story
31 comments
Florida State

Thursday in San Francisco: In-N-Out heiress calls Florida governor, fishermen rescued from burning boat and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Here are the top stories in San Francisco for Nov. 11. In-N-Out heiress talks with Gov. DeSantis about possibly expanding to Florida. The notoriously private owner of In-N-Out Burger, Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson, spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the phone about the company's highly publicized dispute with Bay Area health departments over proof of vaccination requirements.

Read full story
35 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: City to apologize for historical treatment of Asians, mayor supports school recall and more

A sign against violence against Asian Americans is posted in front of a store in Chinatown on March 18, 2021 in San Francisco, California.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Here are the top headlines in San Francisco for Nov. 10.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: Major Comcast/Xfinity outage, Gov. Newsom to emerge from hiatus and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) It's a rainy and windy Tuesday morning in the San Francisco Bay Area, which has been hit with a second atmospheric river in less than a month. Here's that story and more top headlines in San Francisco for Nov. 9.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: No protestors at Dave Chappelle's SF show, wildfire cameras capture northern lights and more

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Happy Friday! Hope everyone has a fun weekend ahead. Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Nov. 5. Dave Chappelle kicks off tour in San Francisco amid controversy.

Read full story
7 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Buster Posey retiring, anyone 5 or older required to show proof of vaccination in SF and more

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Here are the top headlines in San Francisco for Nov. 4. Buster Posey to announce retirement at Oracle Park at 3 p.m. The San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will be holding a press conference at Oracle Park on Thursday at 3 p.m. He is expected to announce his retirement after 12 seasons with the Giants.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: Back in the orange tier, UC Hastings law school is changing name and more

Medical personnel secure a sample from a person at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing station at a Kaiser Permanente facility in San Francisco.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Happy humpday — here are the top headlines in San Francisco for Nov. 3.

Read full story
3 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: New stimulus check incoming, S.F. to get paid for opioid crisis and more

Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Nov. 2. Californians are getting another stimulus check this week. California issued 1.15 million more Golden State Stimulus II payments with a total valuation of $857 million, according to the California Franchise Tax Board. About 750,000 paper checks are scheduled to be mailed out Monday. Some may have already received their checks by now, as 400,000 payments were directly deposited into bank accounts last Friday.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: 'Squid Game' themed protest at In-N-Out, baby seal saved and more

(Charles Lebegue/Unsplash) Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a fun-filled Halloween. Whoever went to Outside Lands: let me know which set was your favorite in the comments. Rain is ringing in the new month. Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Nov. 1.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: Bay Area parents can prebook COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11, gas hits record high and more

Happy Friday! Halloween weekend is upon us and I hope everyone has a fun and safe weekend celebrating. Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Oct. 29. Bay Area parents can prebook COVID-19 vaccination appointments for kids 5-11.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Homeless housing plan rejected, Día de los Muertos celebrations and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Oct. 28. S.F. mayor slams supervisors for rejecting SoMa housing plan. Mayor London Breed took to social media Wednesday to decry the Board of Supervisors' decision to reject a nearly 500 unit housing project in the South of Market neighborhood.

Read full story
7 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: BART reopens restrooms, Yelp's 10 best restaurants in S.F. area and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Happy humpday, San Francisco. Here's the scoop for Oct. 27. BART reopens station restrooms that have been closed since 9/11. BART announced on Tuesday that restrooms at Powell Street Station and 19th Street Station are reopening in February. These restrooms will open for the first time in over 20 years, after being closed Sept. 11, 2001 due to terrorist threats.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: Boudin recall reaches enough signatures, where to eat at Outside Lands and more

(Chesa Boudin for San Francisco District Attorney/Facebook) Good morning, San Francisco! Between bomb cyclones and crime sprees, it seems like catching up on local headlines is asking for a headache.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: UCSF studies teens with coronavirus-induced psychosis, PG&E power outages and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning, San Francisco! The storm clouds are parting today after a long week of rain — with the wettest October day ever in San Francisco recorded yesterday. Hope everyone was able to avoid the floods and stay safe.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: Racist comments at S.F. reporter spark outrage, Chase Center deemed safe and more

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Oct. 22. Chase Center deemed up to code after deadly fall during Phish show. After one person died and two people were injured during a Phish show at Chase Center on Sunday night, the arena was inspected by safety officials and deemed safe.

Read full story
11 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday top-line in San Francisco: 'Family-friendly' COVID-19 events to get children ages 5-11 vaccinated and more

(Kenny Holston/Getty Images) Good morning. It's another gloomy day as that atmospheric river keeps rolling through. Here are the top headlines in San Francisco to help get you fired up for Oct. 21.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco humpday headlines: City shuts down In-N-Out for not checking COVID-19 vaccine status and more

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) Happy humpday, San Francisco. We are currently experiencing this rainy season's first atmospheric river today. Flooding may occur, so be prepared!. That being said, it is the perfect time to curl up in a blanket with a hot beverage and read about what's happening in your area. Here are the top headlines in San Francisco for Oct. 20.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: Rain in Bay Area forecast for next 7 days, school board recall vote approved and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning and welcome back to Tuesday's roundup of news in San Francisco. The San Francisco Bay Area will receive much needed rain on Tuesday, with a series of storms that are expected to last at least seven days.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy