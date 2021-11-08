Monday in San Francisco: Should residents 'tolerate burglaries as part of city living, and focus on barricading homes?'

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Crime in San Francisco has become so rampant that its most popular newspaper asked readers on Twitter if residents should start to "tolerate" burglaries.

The San Francisco Chronicle tweeted Friday: "Residents and city leaders are searching for answers: should they tolerate burglaries as a part of city living, and focus on barricading homes? Should repeat offenders get rehabilitation services, or be incarcerated so they can’t commit more crimes?"

San Francisco has seen an uptick in burglaries, with some leading to assaults and shootings. Only last week in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood — one of the city's most populous shopping areas — an interrupted burglary led to a shooting in broad daylight that left one person dead and another injured.

The Chronicle asked the questions in response to a recent home invasion to burglarize bicycles.

"Think about how far gone the city of San Francisco must be for its major newspaper to write the first sentence below as if it's a reasonable civic question," one person retweeted.

"Should the residents of SF tolerate burglaries and barricade their homes are you joking? For the privilege of living in one of the most expensive cities in the country, the residents should spend more money on reinforcing their homes and praying some less protected home gets it?" another person replied to the Tweet, garnering over 1,000 likes.

It's Week 4 of the NBA season and the Golden Gate Warriors are off to an NBA-best 8-1 start after Sunday's 120-107 defeat over the Houston Rockets at Chase Center.

It's worth noting that half of the Dubs’ eight wins have come against the Thunder, Pelicans and Rockets — teams that rank in the bottom 10 offensively — while they have the No. 1 defense in the league, according to the NBA.

On Monday at 7 p.m. at Chase Center, the Warriors go up against the Atlanta Hawks (4-6), who are coming from a 12-day, seven-game run through some of the NBA's elite.

San Francisco is expecting to see a surge in tourism as the United States lifted an international travel ban on Monday, NBC Bay Area reports.

The U.S. is allowing air travel from a series of countries that have been restricted since the early days of the pandemic, including Mexico, Canada as well as many European countries.

Visitors traveling from these parts of the world will have to show proof of vaccination against coronavirus or a negative test within 72 hours of traveling to San Francisco.

The San Francisco International Airport tweeted Monday, "After 19 months, #SFO is finally open for vaccinated international travelers. Welcome back to some of our favo͟u͟rite visitors! #BritsAreBack"

Many families were seen teary-eyed at SFO after being reunited with loved ones, KTVU reports.

