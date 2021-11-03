Wednesday in San Francisco: Back in the orange tier, UC Hastings law school is changing name and more

Medical personnel secure a sample from a person at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing station at a Kaiser Permanente facility in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Happy humpday — here are the top headlines in San Francisco for Nov. 3.

The Bay Area moved back into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s orange “substantial” and red “high” categories of coronavirus transmission on Tuesday. San Francisco county was previously teetering in the yellow or “moderate” territory over the past few weeks but is now back in the orange or zone with >50 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents. Statewide, California jumped back into the red tier.

The Mission Cultural Center made its annual Dia de los Muertos proceedings through Mission District and Potrero del Sol Park virtual on Tuesday citing concerns over safety. The center still held an in-person Day of the Dead celebration and there were a couple of other small gatherings around the area.

The UC Hastings College of the Law on Tuesday voted to remove the name of its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who sponsored massacres of hundreds of Native Americans in the 1850s. The San Francisco-based law school began to investigate Hastings in 2017 and has been working on restorative justice initiatives.

San Francisco State University on Wednesday announced it will hold an in-person graduation ceremony on Jan. 8, 2022, at the Chase Center. The commencement will honor both the classes of 2020 and 2021, which had virtual ceremonies.

