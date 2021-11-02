Tuesday in San Francisco: New stimulus check incoming, S.F. to get paid for opioid crisis and more

(Stringer/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Nov. 2.

California issued 1.15 million more Golden State Stimulus II payments with a total valuation of $857 million, according to the California Franchise Tax Board. About 750,000 paper checks are scheduled to be mailed out Monday. Some may have already received their checks by now, as 400,000 payments were directly deposited into bank accounts last Friday.

Former District 3 supervisor and state assemblyman David Chiu was officially sworn in as San Francisco city attorney. Chiu is replacing Dennis Herrera, who held the position for 20 years. He will step into an office that has been nationally recognized for cases related to climate change, gun control, same-sex marriage and sanctuary policies.

"Hangry" is a well-known term, but feeling angry at the pandemic or "pangry" is a new thing. Bay Area Smash Room is selling that idea, allowing customers to pay for half an hour in a private room to destroy televisions, computers and furniture. The owner opened another location at 1005 Market St. and invites the pangry this try this as an outlet.

On Tuesday, San Francisco supervisors are expected to approve two settlements — ranging from $33 million to $61 million — with four pharmaceutical companies over their alleged culpability in the opioid crisis. It's a drop in the bucket, as the city plans to spend about $300 million toward mental health and drug treatment services over the next two years.

