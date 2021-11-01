Monday in San Francisco: 'Squid Game' themed protest at In-N-Out, baby seal saved and more

(Charles Lebegue/Unsplash)

By Sri Ravipati

As San Francisco saw on Saturday at Lizzo's headliner set at Outside Lands, Netflix's "Squid Game" has permeated every part of pop culture. Now, it's inspired a protest against animal cruelty at an In-N-Out in Fisherman's Wharf.

Protesters recently gathered at the In-N-Out to play a game of "Red Light, Green Light" from the South Korean TV show. They claim the restrautant sources their beef from a processing facility that allegedly kills cows inhumanely and call for an end to factory farms in California.

The In-N-Out at Fisherman's Wharf recently made national headlines for ignoring COVID-19 rules.

With the Nov. 1 deadline on Monday for San Francisco city and county workers to get vaccinated against coronavirus, many Muni operators could lose their job this week.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said nearly 98% of city and county workers are vaccinated, but there are almost 90 unvaccinated Muni operators.

Police in San Rafael rescued a baby seal fending for itself on a roadway on Saturday. Pictures of the pup are here.

The Northern Fur Seal named Ivy was "narrowly avoiding being hit by several cars" when she was found, according to police. Officers and volunteers rescued her, taking her to the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito to receive care.

