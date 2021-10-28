Thursday in San Francisco: Homeless housing plan rejected, Día de los Muertos celebrations and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Oct. 28.

Mayor London Breed took to social media Wednesday to decry the Board of Supervisors' decision to reject a nearly 500 unit housing project in the South of Market neighborhood.

Out of the 500 units, more than 100 would have become affordable housing units.

"Supervisors raised vague concerns about gentrification and possible shadows to justify rejecting the analysis of the experts at the Planning Dept. This was in a hearing over supposed environmental concerns. We're talking about a parking lot in SoMa surrounded by high-rises," Breed tweeted. "The mistaken anti-housing ideology of some Supervisors should not overrule the law and the standards that have been set for new housing projects. That's no way to run a city."

The Day of the Dead celebrations are alive again in the Bay Area, after virtual celebrations took place last year.

Here are three events in San Francisco to check out:

1. SOMArts' Día de los Muertos Exhibit

Dates: Oct. 3-Nov. 5

Admission: Free

Location: SOMArts Cultural Center, 934 Brannan St.

Description: An altar exhibit by 19 artists curated by Rio Yañez and Carolina Quintanilla that focuses on how rituals have changed during the pandemic.

2. 'Neither So Many, Nor So Dead, In Our Memories' Day of the Dead Celebration

Date: Nov. 2

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Admission: $5- $10; proof of vaccination required

Location: Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts, 2868 Mission St.

Description: There will be a special ceremony featuring an altar display, Aztec dancers, a poetry reading and a musical performance by Intl Batey. The indoor altar will be displayed until Nov. 19.

3. Día de los Muertos Concert by San Francisco Symphony

Date: Nov. 6

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Admission: $17.50 - $115

Location: Davies Symphony Hall, 201 Van Ness Avenue

Description: Enluis Montes Olivar will conduct the annual concert featuring traditional Latin American music from Buenos Aires to Mexico.

Heads up if you are thinking of going to Big Sur over the next week: Part of Highway 1 is closed south of Big Sur due to a rockslide blocking the roadway. The road from Carmel to Gorda remains open but is closed just north of the San Luis Obispo County border. Officials say it may be closed for about a week.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.