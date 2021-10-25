Monday in San Francisco: UCSF studies teens with coronavirus-induced psychosis, PG&E power outages and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good morning, San Francisco! The storm clouds are parting today after a long week of rain — with the wettest October day ever in San Francisco recorded yesterday. Hope everyone was able to avoid the floods and stay safe.

Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Oct. 25.

Out of the 68,716 PG&E customers who were without power in the Bay Area due to the storm, 2,267 customers were affected in San Francisco as of Monday. Here are some photos and videos of the damage done.

To see whether PG&E is monitoring your location for the power shutoffs, search your address at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

Berta Hernandez, a health programs coordinator at the San Francisco Department of Public Health, has helped more than 2,000 people in the city's Latino community get vaccinated against COVID-19. She began her public health outreach efforts in San Francisco working as a Spanish hotline coordinator during the AIDS epidemic, which she says parallels the coronavirus pandemic.

Hernandez often tails behind a “musical car” that drives through Excelsior District blasting Latino music and displaying signs in Spanish, English and Chinese about a local vaccination center at 20 Norton St. She helps distribute flyers on the street and conducts other outreach.

Brooke Jenkins, a former homicide prosecutor, quit working for District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Oct. 15, following suit with roughly a third of the office that left since Boudin took charge in January 2020.

While Jenkins is a progressive prosecutor and says she agrees with Boudin that the criminal justice system needs reform, she disagrees with his prioritization of politics over the day-to-day handling of cases. She says Boudin's office is unorganized and morale has depleted as victims of crime haven't seen justice. After Jenkins' family was personally affected by Boudin's policies, she quit and joined the recall campaign.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco studied three California teenagers who developed psychoses after being infected with coronavirus to further understand how COVID-19 affects the brain.

On Monday, the researchers published a first-of-its-kind study in the journal JAMA Neurology that sheds light on how rogue antibodies sometimes attack the brains of pediatric patients who previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.