San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: UCSF studies teens with coronavirus-induced psychosis, PG&E power outages and more

Sri Ravipati

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXvoU_0cc5HfSp00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good morning, San Francisco! The storm clouds are parting today after a long week of rain — with the wettest October day ever in San Francisco recorded yesterday. Hope everyone was able to avoid the floods and stay safe.

Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Oct. 25.

Over 2,000 PG&E customers in S.F. experience power outages amid storm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJW75_0cc5HfSp00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Out of the 68,716 PG&E customers who were without power in the Bay Area due to the storm, 2,267 customers were affected in San Francisco as of Monday. Here are some photos and videos of the damage done.

To see whether PG&E is monitoring your location for the power shutoffs, search your address at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

S.F. woman helps vaccinate 2,000 residents against COVID-19

Berta Hernandez, a health programs coordinator at the San Francisco Department of Public Health, has helped more than 2,000 people in the city's Latino community get vaccinated against COVID-19. She began her public health outreach efforts in San Francisco working as a Spanish hotline coordinator during the AIDS epidemic, which she says parallels the coronavirus pandemic.

Hernandez often tails behind a “musical car” that drives through Excelsior District blasting Latino music and displaying signs in Spanish, English and Chinese about a local vaccination center at 20 Norton St. She helps distribute flyers on the street and conducts other outreach.

Prosecutor leaves D.A. Chesa Boudin's office and joins his recall effort

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fg37f_0cc5HfSp00
(Tingey Law/Unsplash)

Brooke Jenkins, a former homicide prosecutor, quit working for District Attorney Chesa Boudin on Oct. 15, following suit with roughly a third of the office that left since Boudin took charge in January 2020.

While Jenkins is a progressive prosecutor and says she agrees with Boudin that the criminal justice system needs reform, she disagrees with his prioritization of politics over the day-to-day handling of cases. She says Boudin's office is unorganized and morale has depleted as victims of crime haven't seen justice. After Jenkins' family was personally affected by Boudin's policies, she quit and joined the recall campaign.

UCSF researchers shed light on teens developing psychosis after COVID-19

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco studied three California teenagers who developed psychoses after being infected with coronavirus to further understand how COVID-19 affects the brain.

On Monday, the researchers published a first-of-its-kind study in the journal JAMA Neurology that sheds light on how rogue antibodies sometimes attack the brains of pediatric patients who previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Thanks for reading today's S.F. news roundup! Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

San Francisco Bay Area resident since 2000. Sharing The City's news related to City Hall, housing, business, tech, entertainment, sports and more.

San Francisco, CA
142 followers

More from Sri Ravipati

San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: New stimulus check incoming, S.F. to get paid for opioid crisis and more

Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Nov. 2. Californians are getting another stimulus check this week. California issued 1.15 million more Golden State Stimulus II payments with a total valuation of $857 million, according to the California Franchise Tax Board. About 750,000 paper checks are scheduled to be mailed out Monday. Some may have already received their checks by now, as 400,000 payments were directly deposited into bank accounts last Friday.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: 'Squid Game' themed protest at In-N-Out, baby seal saved and more

(Charles Lebegue/Unsplash) Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a fun-filled Halloween. Whoever went to Outside Lands: let me know which set was your favorite in the comments. Rain is ringing in the new month. Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Nov. 1.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: Bay Area parents can prebook COVID-19 shots for kids 5-11, gas hits record high and more

Happy Friday! Halloween weekend is upon us and I hope everyone has a fun and safe weekend celebrating. Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Oct. 29. Bay Area parents can prebook COVID-19 vaccination appointments for kids 5-11.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Homeless housing plan rejected, Día de los Muertos celebrations and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Oct. 28. S.F. mayor slams supervisors for rejecting SoMa housing plan. Mayor London Breed took to social media Wednesday to decry the Board of Supervisors' decision to reject a nearly 500 unit housing project in the South of Market neighborhood.

Read full story
7 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: BART reopens restrooms, Yelp's 10 best restaurants in S.F. area and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Happy humpday, San Francisco. Here's the scoop for Oct. 27. BART reopens station restrooms that have been closed since 9/11. BART announced on Tuesday that restrooms at Powell Street Station and 19th Street Station are reopening in February. These restrooms will open for the first time in over 20 years, after being closed Sept. 11, 2001 due to terrorist threats.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: Boudin recall reaches enough signatures, where to eat at Outside Lands and more

(Chesa Boudin for San Francisco District Attorney/Facebook) Good morning, San Francisco! Between bomb cyclones and crime sprees, it seems like catching up on local headlines is asking for a headache.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: Racist comments at S.F. reporter spark outrage, Chase Center deemed safe and more

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Here's the scoop in San Francisco for Oct. 22. Chase Center deemed up to code after deadly fall during Phish show. After one person died and two people were injured during a Phish show at Chase Center on Sunday night, the arena was inspected by safety officials and deemed safe.

Read full story
11 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday top-line in San Francisco: 'Family-friendly' COVID-19 events to get children ages 5-11 vaccinated and more

(Kenny Holston/Getty Images) Good morning. It's another gloomy day as that atmospheric river keeps rolling through. Here are the top headlines in San Francisco to help get you fired up for Oct. 21.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco humpday headlines: City shuts down In-N-Out for not checking COVID-19 vaccine status and more

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) Happy humpday, San Francisco. We are currently experiencing this rainy season's first atmospheric river today. Flooding may occur, so be prepared!. That being said, it is the perfect time to curl up in a blanket with a hot beverage and read about what's happening in your area. Here are the top headlines in San Francisco for Oct. 20.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: Rain in Bay Area forecast for next 7 days, school board recall vote approved and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning and welcome back to Tuesday's roundup of news in San Francisco. The San Francisco Bay Area will receive much needed rain on Tuesday, with a series of storms that are expected to last at least seven days.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: SFSU to give teens full scholarships for COVID-19 vaccinations, art irks spectators and more

Artist Judy Chicago.(Rachel Murray/Getty Images) It's a sunny Monday in The City. Here is a roundup of the top local headlines for Oct. 18. 10 teens who get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be given full scholarships to San Francisco State University.

Read full story
4 comments
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: Indoor mask mandate partially lifted in S.F. and Marin, Noise Pop block party and more

(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) While we are in the thick of October and there are plenty of pumpkin patches and hayrides out there, this weekend we have some other local events to check out. Right after an important mask update.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Mayor questions Walgreens' store closures, unvaccinated officers taken off patrol and more

A Walgreens store set to be closed in the coming weeks in San Francisco.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning and welcome back to Thursday's roundup of San Francisco's top stories.

Read full story
6 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: Waymo cars overrun quiet neighborhood, Logan Webb makes Giants history and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Quiet neighborhood in Richmond District becomes overcrowded with Waymo cars. A residential neighborhood at the end of 15th Avenue in Richmond District has suddenly become overrun with Waymo cars, CBS SF Bay Area reports.

Read full story
1 comments
San Francisco, CA

Tuesday in San Francisco: Schools adjust to 'new normal', sinking Millennium Tower starts new repair plan and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) 3,500 students leave, $35 million in losses last 2 years at San Francisco Unified. The San Francisco Unified School District has faced a drastic drop in enrollment of 3,499 students over the last two years, which adds up to around $35 million in state funding lost, The Chronicle reported.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Monday in San Francisco: Southwest cancelations stress SFO travelers, Italian Heritage Day Parade returns and more

Good afternoon and welcome back to another story roundup for San Francisco on this windy Monday. SFO travelers weary after Southwest cancels flights. Airplanes soared through the sky in San Francisco over the weekend for Fleet Week. At the same time, another aircraft story unfolded at the San Francisco International Airport that wasn't as well received.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Friday in San Francisco: Fleet Week takes off, cruise ships return and more

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets fly over the Golden Gate Bridge on October 8, 2010 in San Francisco, California.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning and happy Friday! If you've been wondering what that roaring sound is in The City then get up from your desk, go outside and look up at the sky, for Fleet Week is finally here.

Read full story
2 comments
San Francisco, CA

Thursday in San Francisco: Indoor mask mandate lifts next week, Muni warns slow Halloween weekend service and more

San Francisco Mayor London Breed wearing a face mask.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning and welcome back to Thursday's scoop for San Francisco. We have a major mask mandate update to start.

Read full story
5 comments
San Francisco, CA

Wednesday in San Francisco: Kaiser Permanente suspends 2,200 unvaccinated workers, Room for Dessert opens up and more

Essential workers at a drive-thru Coronavirus COVID-19 testing station at a Kaiser Permanente facility in San Francisco.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good morning and welcome back to Wednesday's scoop for San Francisco.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy