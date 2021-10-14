Thursday in San Francisco: Mayor questions Walgreens' store closures, unvaccinated officers taken off patrol and more

A Walgreens store set to be closed in the coming weeks in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good morning and welcome back to Thursday's roundup of San Francisco's top stories.

After Walgreens announced Tuesday that 5 more San Francisco stores would close due to organized retail crime in the city, several city officials, including the mayor, are saying there were other incentives involved.

“They are saying that’s the primary reason, but I also think when a place is not generating revenue, and when they’re saturated — SF has a lot of Walgreens locations all over the city — so I do think that there are other factors that come into play,” said Mayor London Breed. Last month, Breed launched a series of new initiatives to tackle rampant retail theft.

Including the five stores closing next month, Walgreens will have closed 22 stores in San Francisco this year.

San Francisco police chief Bill Scott. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The deadline for San Francisco's police and firefighters to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 passed Wednesday. Nearly 190 San Francisco police officers and firefighters remain unvaccinated and are being taken off duty.

Police Chief Bill Scott said 118 sworn police officers or 5% of all sworn officers remain unvaccinated, while 61 are partially vaccinated. Another 31 non-sworn employees are unvaccinated and 11 are partially vaccinated. The fire department has 39 employees or 2% of all employees that have not been vaccinated.

Dominic Leone #52 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 2. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The Giants and Dodgers will face each other Thursday night in a do-or-die game 5 for the National League Division Series at Oracle Park.

The Dodgers forced a Game 5 with a 7-2 victory Tuesday night over the Giants at a sold-out Dodger Stadium. Tonight's winner advances to the National League Championship Series against Atlanta, beginning Saturday.

