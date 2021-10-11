Monday in San Francisco: Southwest cancelations stress SFO travelers, Italian Heritage Day Parade returns and more

(Trac Vu/Unsplash)

By Sri Ravipati

Good afternoon and welcome back to another story roundup for San Francisco on this windy Monday.

SFO travelers weary after Southwest cancels flights

Airplanes soared through the sky in San Francisco over the weekend for Fleet Week. At the same time, another aircraft story unfolded at the San Francisco International Airport that wasn't as well received.

Southwest canceled more than 1,000 flights or about a third of its schedule as of Sunday evening, due to weather and air traffic control issues, CBS SF Bay Area reported. Some travelers were delayed for several hours only to be delayed again.

A traveler at SFO told CBS SF Bay Area that the delays were "uneasy for some people.”

Italian Heritage Day annual parade marches through North Beach, Fisherman's Wharf

The annual Italian Heritage Day Parade in San Francisco once again marched through North Beach and Fisherman's Wharf on Sunday, ABC7 reported.

The first event took place in 1868 in San Francisco’s downtown, making this past Sunday’s event the 153rd parade.

This street in Richmond District has thrived through the pandemic

Soumya Karlamangla, who writes the "California Today" newsletter from The New York Times, took notice of one street in the Richmond District where local businesses have seemed to evade pandemic setbacks, The San Francisco Examiner reported.

Richmond's Clement Street has "been spared the financial ruin seen across other big cities over the past 19 months," according to Karlamangla. She noted that the Clement Street Farmers Market on a recent Sunday "felt like a relic of pre-pandemic times."

How? Karlamangla says Clement Street embodies the "15-minute city" concept, where neighborhoods are envisioned as complete social ecosystems that have work offices, grocery stores, schools, parks and all other important social constructs within a short distance.

Thanks for reading today's roundup. Did any of these stories hit home for you? Let me know in the comments!

