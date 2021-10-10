Friday in San Francisco: Fleet Week takes off, cruise ships return and more

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets fly over the Golden Gate Bridge on October 8, 2010 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Good morning and happy Friday! If you've been wondering what that roaring sound is in The City then get up from your desk, go outside and look up at the sky, for Fleet Week is finally here.

Fleet Week air show takes off for the next three days

While the Blue Angels started practice on Thursday, Fleet Week's renowned air show officially kicked off Friday at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, it will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The U.S. Navy air show, which can be seen from the Golden Gate Bridge to Alcatraz, marks the Blue Angels' 75th anniversary. The Blue Angels stunt flyers are scheduled to perform at around 3 p.m. each day during festivities. There are also plenty of U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships docked along the San Francisco waterfront open for tours.

Cruise ships sail back to Port of San Francisco after 18 months

The Princess Cruises Grand Princess cruise ship in the San Francisco Bay traveling on its way to a port in Oakland, CA on March 09, 2020. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In other maritime news, Mayor London Breed announced on Friday that cruise ships are expected to resume calling at the Port of San Francisco after closing due to the pandemic, CBS SF Bay Area reports.

On March 09, 2020, Princess Cruises' Grand Princess cruise ship departed from San Francisco for the Mexican Rivera and had one of the earliest COVID-19 outbreaks, causing the port to close calls.

The first vessel to resume calling on the Port of San Francisco will be the Majestic Princess on Oct. 11. The port is already expecting 21 cruise calls through the remainder of 2021 and 127 calls in 2022.

Breed says bringing back cruise ships means thousands of visitors and a boost for local business. Before the pandemic shutdown, San Francisco welcomed 280,000 cruise visitors and gained $27 million for the city’s economy.

City is now forcing its contractors to get COVID-19 vaccine

Mayor London Breed also announced that San Francisco will require all city contractors who work alongside employees on a regular basis in city-run facilities to get vaccinated against coronavirus, The Chronicle reports.

Current contractors who qualify will have to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 31. New contracts after Jan. 1 will automatically include this requirement.

City Hall's newest vaccine mandate aligns with the existing vaccine mandate for its 35,000 city employees. It also aims to address the city’s contracting system for thousands of contractors and reflects similar federal mandates for contractors, according to the mayor's office.

