San Francisco daily roundup: fall events, Gov. Newsom delivers student COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks with 7th grade students at James Denman Middle School on Oct. 01, 2021 in San Francisco.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Good afternoon and happy Friday. Since it's the start of October, let's kick off the weekend with a roundup of fall festivities happening in The City before sharing today's top headlines.

Grab a beverage, preferably pumpkin spice flavored, and let's begin.

Fort Mason Center(Torehan Sharman/Unsplash)
  • Clancy's Pumpkin Patch + Mini Haze Maze located at 2101 Sloat Blvd. and 1620 7th Ave. in the Sunset District has pumpkins galore and a maze. It opened Sept. 22 and runs through Halloween, offering free admission and parking. Some activities, such as the hayride, have fees.
  • The Guardsmen Pumpkin Patch returns to Fort Mason from Oct. 14-23, bringing back a good cause. The Guardsmen is a nonprofit organization that benefits at-risk youth in the Bay Area by providing outdoor programs and scholarships.
  • Bay Natives Nursery located at 10 Cargo Way in the India Basin neighborhood is a dog-friendly spot that has some farm animals, including goats and a chicken that lays blue eggs, along with an urban pumpkin patch.

Gov. Newsom visits S.F. school to deliver vaccine mandate for California students

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited San Francisco's James Denman Middle School on Friday to announce a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate for California schools, Politico reports.

Pending full approval by the Food and Drug Administration, California will mandate student vaccines for COVID-19, becoming the first state to declare such a requirement. It likely won't take effect until the 2022-2023 school year.

S.F. skyscraper window falls 45 floors and shatters on Folsom and First

A high-rise building on Rincon Hill that was under repair had a window fall from the 45th floor and shatter on the street on Thursday, CBS SF Bay Area reports.

Luckily there were no injuries reported. Emergency crews arrived and half an hour later cleared the broken glass from the ground around Folsom and First streets.

Lunar New Year Parade to make 'roaring' return in 2022

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The country's biggest Lunar New Year celebration won't be virtual in 2022 and will be returning to San Francisco's Chinatown to celebrate the Year of the Tiger, Hoodline reports.

The San Francisco Chinese Chamber announced the parade will take place on Feb. 19 and opened up applications for the parade.

