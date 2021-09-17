San Francisco daily roundup: What to know this Friday

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Sri Ravipati

Here are the top local stories for Friday, Sept. 17.

Metallica surprises fans with 'secret' show at The Independent

Ahead of their highly anticipated return to the stage on Sept. 24 as headliners for Kentucky's Louder Than Life Festival, rock legends Metallica surprised San Francisco fans with a "secret" show at The Independent on Thursday.

After announcing the show on Twitter at 3:03 p.m., the concert was sold out within half an hour, Metallica tweeted. Tickets were available at the box office only for $20 cash. One ticket was allowed per person with proof of vaccination required, per San Francisco’s mandate.

Metallica cranked through 16 songs for over 400 fans.

Mayor London Breed parties at nightclub without a mask, violating a city health order

Many San Franciscans are making their way back into the local live music scene, but some were surprised to see the mayor among them.

Mayor London Breed was seen maskless while partying with friends and enjoying live music at the Black Cat in the Tenderloin on Thursday night. Most patrons at the jazz club, which is serving food and drinks, did not wear masks while socializing, as mandated by the city of San Francisco.

“The fact that we have not been able to enjoy live music in this way since the beginning of this pandemic made it even that much more special and extraordinary,” Breed told The Chronicle after the performance.

Breed said she often tests for COVID-19 and “at the end of the day, everyone who comes in here has to show proof of vaccination. That gives me a lot of reassurance.”

San Francisco skyline may add another extra-tall tower

An 800-foot residential tower is slated to become one of the peaks on San Francisco’s skyline. The newly proposed high-rise would hold 761 apartments and replace a two-story parking garage at 50 Main St.

Development firm Hines has hired the London-based firm Foster + Partners as its architect — best-known in the Bay Area for the immense circular Apple headquarters in Cupertino. They also designed the glass-walled Apple Store in Union Square.

