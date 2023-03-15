Natural Resource Defense Counsel suing over Biden approval of Alaskan oil drilling project

Spyder Darling

Suit hopes to protect the wilderness and defuse a "climate bomb"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3xQ7_0lK5Iv8b00
Photo byaction.nrdc.org

Monday, the Biden administration officially approved the Willow oil drilling project in Alaska, a project the Natural Resource Defense Counsel (NRDC) described in an email to members as "disastrous and illegal". As a result today, NRDC and partner organizations filed suit to hold them accountable for approving a "climate bomb."

"It's simple: we will not sit back and watch as oil giant ConocoPhillips' massive project steamrolls ahead, causing irreparable harm to the environment, Arctic wildlife, and nearby communities that depend on the land," said Mitch Bernard, Chief Counsel, NRDC.

Furthermore, the NRDC believes the courts are their best chance at stopping the project and are engaging in fund raising efforts to fight this "viscous assault" on the environment in "the most effective way possible."

"Approving the Willow Project sullies President Biden's climate legacy and undermines his promise to slash greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030," Bernard said.

"President Biden has failed to meet the moment, so now NRDC is stepping up the legal fight for our climate future, our public lands, and the wildlife and nearby communities that depend on them," according to Bernard.

Interested armchair activists can donate to the NRDC's efforts by calling 212-727-2700. The NRDC's donation page states that donations will be used to "fight the climate crisis, expand clean energy, protect our wild lands, and for other campaigns that allow NRDC to protect the environment in the most effective way possible."

Thanks a trillion for reading. What's your opinion? Please let me know with a comment below and don't forget to follow yours truly from New York City for more on this and other important stories.

# conservation# environment# Alaska# climate change# nature

