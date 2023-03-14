OPINION More inspiring quotes by my favorite writers

Spyder Darling

Stay wired and inspired with a little more help from the writers I admire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flNC4_0lImPn7O00
Photo byAaron BurdenonUnsplash

Hi again! I’m still Spyder Darling and you might know me from such must read stories as The Tao of Spyder, How To Look Like A Real New Yorker or Home cooking made easier.

As I stated previously in My favorite quotes by my favorite writers, I am a dude of varied interests: movies, fitness, cooking, and writing being among the more socially acceptable of them. Usually being multifaceted or attention deficit-ed (who can say) is helpful when deciding what to write about next. But even yours truly from New York City, prolific as he may be, occasionally finds himself starring at his laptop keyboard, coffee at hand, an Alpha Brain by Onnit slowly kicking in, Tangerine Dream synthesizing the day away on Pandora, wrists raised, fingers poised, ready to type out a righteous noise and…nada god damn thing.

It is at this lowly uninspired point then, that I turn to the wise words of my favorite writers who have come before me, in the hopes that their experiences and adverbs of wisdom will strike a reflex in my own frontal literary lobe. And sure enough, before you can say Jack Kerouac I am typing away, back in the gonzo groove, letting participles dangle where they may until a brand new story hits the Medium light of day (or full wolf’s blood moon of night).

So here’s another sample of who and what gets my creative motor running like Hunter S. Thompson on his motorcycle, cruising up the Pacific Coast Highway late at night in the summer of 1967, with nothing to do but not get caught and make it back alive to write his next line. So check ’em out, along with the italicized suggested reading material, in case you have some modern classic catching up to do.

  1. Ernest Hemingway: A Moveable Feast, The Sun Always Rises, The Old Man and the Sea
“Before you react, think. Before you spend, earn. Before you criticize, wait. Before you quit, try.” — Ernest Hemingway

2. F. Scott Fitzgerald: The Great Gatsby, Tender Is The Night, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

“To be kind is more important than to be right. Many times, what people need is not a brilliant mind that speaks but a special heart that listens.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

3. William S. Burroughs: Naked Lunch, Junky, The Ticket That Exploded

“Your mind will answer most questions if you learn to relax and wait for the answer.” — William S. Burroughs

4. Charles Bukowski: Ham On Rye, Factotum, Tales of Ordinary Madness

“Intellectuals say simple things in difficult ways. Artists say difficult things in simple ways.” — Charles Bukowski

5. Jack Kerouac: On The Road, The Dharma Bums, The Subterraneans

“The only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time, the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars.” — Jack Kerouac

6. Anthony Bourdain: Kitchen Confidential, A Cook’s Tour, Medium Raw

“Travel isn’t always pretty. It isn’t always comfortable. Sometimes it hurts, it even breaks your heart. But that’s okay. The journey changes you; it should change you. It leaves marks on your memory, on your consciousness, on your heart, and on your body. You take something with you. Hopefully, you leave something good behind.” — Anthony Bourdain
a7. Hunter S Thompson: Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas, Hell’s Angels, The Great Shark Hunt
“When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro.” — Hunter S. Thompson

8. Edgar Allan Poe: The Raven, The Tell Tale Heart, Annabell Lee

“There is no beauty without some strangeness.” — Edgar Allan Poe

9. Ayn Rand: Atlas Shrugged, The Fountainhead, Anthem

“We can evade reality, but we cannot evade the consequences of evading reality.” — Ayn Rand

10. Oscar Wilde: The Picture Of Dorian Gray, The Importance Of Being Earnest, The Canterville Ghost

“If a thing is worth doing, it is worth doing well. If it is worth having, it is worth waiting for. If it is worth attaining, it is worth fighting for. If it is worth experiencing, it is worth putting aside time for.” — Oscar Wilde

Well there ya have ’em, long and short story fans, 10 more of my literary ruminations. Which was your favorite? Please let me know with a comment below and don't forget to Follow!

© 2023 by Spyder Darling

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# quotes# writing# writers# writing tips# inspiration

Comments / 0

Published by

Born in update New York. Raised on Long Island. Been some places. Done some things. You got a problem with that?

New York, NY
88 followers

More from Spyder Darling

NRDC opposes GOP's "dangerous" new energy agenda

New Republican bill in Congress would open up unprecedented swaths of public lands and waters to oil and gas drilling. The Republican House majority has narrowly passed an extreme "dirty energy" bill that would dramatically turn back the clock on climate and clean energy progress, according to Kyle Jones, Senior Advisor, Federal Affairs, NRDC Action Fund in an email to NRDC members.

Read full story
8 comments
Alaska State

Natural Resource Defense Counsel suing over Biden approval of Alaskan oil drilling project

Suit hopes to protect the wilderness and defuse a "climate bomb" Monday, the Biden administration officially approved the Willow oil drilling project in Alaska, a project the Natural Resource Defense Counsel (NRDC) described in an email to members as "disastrous and illegal". As a result today, NRDC and partner organizations filed suit to hold them accountable for approving a "climate bomb."

Read full story
Alaska State

NRDC opposes Biden approval of Alaskan oil drilling project

Willow project would be a massive expansion of oil drilling in Alaska's western arctic. The Biden administration has approved oil giant ConocoPhillips’ disastrous Willow project, an enormous oil drilling venture in Alaska. The Natural Resource Defense Counsel is exploring all possible scenarios, including "an all-out courtroom battle" against the Biden administration, to protect the Arctic region from devastating fossil fuel extraction, according to Bobby McEnaney of the NRDC's Director, Dirty Energy Project in a recent email to NRDC members.

Read full story
3 comments

MOVIE REVIEW: Babylon

Let's get this out of the way, right away, Babylon, in addition to being one of this year's Academy Award nominees for Best Picture, is really long. Clocking in at three hours and nine minutes, I wouldn’t recommend too many pregame margaritas before settling in and setting your seat on full recline. But with fair warning and proper planning, it’s a pretty good picture show (with the ravishing Margot Robbie showing beaucoup de side boob) in this spectacle of the spectacle behind the scenes of rip roaring and snorting 1920s Hollywood. And is well worth the reduced price of a Tuesday night admission, although I would’ve appreciated an intermission (always the best part of a night at the theater, be it movie or Broadway).

Read full story

MOVIE REVIEW: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Greetings movie mavens! It’s Academy Awards season and you know what that means. Time to catch up on a bucket full of movies you’ve never heard of so you can be in the know when the major awards show are finally given out, ‘round about midnight on Sunday, March 12, starting at 8:00 PM EST (God’s time zone).

Read full story

HUMOR: Heard any good pirate jokes lately?

Sail the high seas of hilarity with these fifty thigh slappers, mateys!. 2. What kind of cheese do pirates like on their pizza?. 3. Which of Santa’s reindeer is a pirate’s favorite?

Read full story

MINDFULNESS: The Tao of Spyder: part deux

Hi, I’m Spyder Darling. In my 61 years of walking the Earth I’ve been some places, done some things and learned a few lessons. Here are 50 more of ’em. Please use for good and not evil.

Read full story

WELLNESS: Falling asleep made easier

Hi I'm Spyder Darling and you might know me from such Newsbreak pieces as How to look like a real New Yorker, Formula 1 2023, season preview and The Tao Of Spyder. I also like to run and play a bit of rock roll guitar as well. But even with my crazy schedule I sometimes have a little trouble getting into Club Dreamland when I finally call it a night. When that happens, here are a few things I do to help fall asleep before it's time to get up.

Read full story
New York City, NY

TRAVEL: How to look like a real New Yorker

Okay, so you’re planning a trip to New York, New York: the Big Apple, Fun City, the place with so much vice they named it twice. You want to blend in don’t ya, since the last thing you want to look like is a tourist. Here’s a handy ten step guide guaranteed to fool even long time residents, should they bother to look up from their phones and acknowledge your presence.

Read full story
20 comments

Formula 1, 2023 season preview

What's to become of these daring young-ish men and their high-priced driving machines this season?. Greetings race fans! It is I, Spyder “Goggles” Darling here to ask 10 crucial questions as we gear up for what promises to be another thrilling season of pedal to the medal action and off track machinations guaranteed to keep you glued to your couch from the premiere of Drive To Survive on February 24 on NETFLIX (God’s streaming service) then on to the first race in Bahrain on March 5 and through to what will hopefully be a drivers championship battle to the last lap in Abu Dhabi on November 26.

Read full story

FITNESS: Getting in shape made easier

Yes, you can win the "Battle of the Bulge" Hi, I’m Spyder Darling. And you might know me from my recent stories The Tao of Spyder, Gratitude is the attitude and Home cooking made easier. Today, I’m here typing away to share my weight loss and fitness experiences. These tips are purely anecdotal so before you hop on a treadmill or exercise bike to get your Lance Armstrong on, check with your doctor to make sure you are fit to do so. After all, nothing ruins a perfectly good fitness journey more than a detour to the E.R.

Read full story
1 comments

FICTION: Buds

Late one April night in Central Park, several buds were hanging out, enjoying the moist air and making plans for the future. “Nice night, huh?” said Hank. “Very, have you noticed it’s been getting warmer lately?” said Ted.

Read full story

Opinion: My favorite quotes by my favorite writers

Stay wired and inspired with a little help from the writers I admire. Hi, I'm Spyder Darling and I am a dude of many interests: movies, fitness, cooking, and writing being among the more socially accepted of them. Usually this is helpful when deciding what to write about next. But even me, prolific as I may be sometimes find myself starring at my laptop keyboard, coffee close by, an Alpha Brain by Onnit slowly kicking in, Tangerine Dream synthesizing away on Pandora, fingers poised, ready to type out a righteous noise and…nada.

Read full story

Home cooking made easier

div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }

Read full story

Gratitude is the attitude

Ten things you can probably be thankful for right now. Feel like you’re stuck in a rut? No motivation? Lacking discipline? Slept ten hours and still tired? Maybe, besides coffee, what you need is a change of attitude. Starting with a steaming cup of gratitude. True fact. Just taking the time to jot down at least ten things a day for which you are thankful and for which many people around the world wish they had, can make the rest of the day a little better and before you know it you’ll be looking for things to make your own list longer. Not sure where to begin? Here are my usual top ten. Feel free to borrow ’em and adapt as need be.

Read full story
6 comments

The Tao Of Spyder:

I’m Spyder Darling.In my 61 years of walking the EarthI’ve been some places, done some things and learned a few lessons.Some more serious than others. Such as…. 1. It doesn’t have to be super perfect. In most cases regular perfect is just fine. Remember the fork goes to the left of the knife and get on with your life.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy