NRDC opposes Biden approval of Alaskan oil drilling project

Willow project would be a massive expansion of oil drilling in Alaska's western arctic

Photo by Kathrine Coonjohn on Unsplash

The Biden administration has approved oil giant ConocoPhillips’ disastrous Willow project, an enormous oil drilling venture in Alaska. The Natural Resource Defense Counsel is exploring all possible scenarios, including "an all-out courtroom battle" against the Biden administration, to protect the Arctic region from devastating fossil fuel extraction, according to Bobby McEnaney of the NRDC's Director, Dirty Energy Project in a recent email to NRDC members.

Willow would be the largest oil drilling project currently proposed on federal public lands The Willow Project is nothing short of a "climate bomb" according to McEnaney who further the current proposal would generate an astounding 277 million metric tons of climate-busting carbon pollution that would undermine the administration's own landmark climate law. McEnaney is also concerned the project would have devastating impacts on Arctic wildlife like polar bears, caribou, and migratory birds.

"The Willow project is a harbinger of threats to our climate, our environment, and vulnerable Arctic wildlife. But for oil giant ConocoPhillips, which is leading the Willow Project and reported record profits last year, this destruction of vital lands would be just another financial boon!" McEnaney said.

ConocoPhillips and other large oil companies reported annual profits of over $150 billion in 2022. "That money buys power and influence that they're wielding to wreak even more havoc on our environment." McEnaney added.

The Willow Project is expected to generate hundreds of millions of barrels crude oil, "resulting in more climate pollution and more dependence on dirty fossil fuels at a time when we need to be speeding up our transition to clean energy," McEnaney continued.

"We're racing against the clock here. President Biden's decision will be coming down any day now, and we need to make sure we're prepared for all outcomes to take on Big Oil's assault on our climate and protect our environment in the most effective way possible," McEnaney concluded.

The NRDC hopes to raise $100,000 to help oppose the Willow project and protect the environment "on all fronts," according to Ann Alexander, Senior Attorney of the NRDC's Dirty Energy Project.

Thanks a trillion for reading. What's your opinion? Please let me know with a comment below and don't forget to Follow!