WELLNESS: Falling asleep made easier

Spyder Darling

Get your zzzs one way or another

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tdovK_0l1k3vCB00
Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

Hi I'm Spyder Darling and you might know me from such Newsbreak pieces as How to look like a real New Yorker, Formula 1 2023, season preview and The Tao Of Spyder. I also like to run and play a bit of rock roll guitar as well. But even with my crazy schedule I sometimes have a little trouble getting into Club Dreamland when I finally call it a night. When that happens, here are a few things I do to help fall asleep before it's time to get up.

Put on some music. And by music, for once I don't think AC/DC, Black Sabbath or The Ramones. Nope, when it's time for beddy-by I dare you to stay awake through more than one three Vangelis, Pink Floyd or Tangerine Dream tunes. Hey, TD even have "Dream" in there name. Must be a reason...

Have some CBD. Assuming it's legal in your 'hood. CBD is very good for relaxing jangled nerves so you can hit the silk with purpose. What was once talked about in hushed tones is now readily available in a huge variety of formats and favors. Personally, one Irwin Naturals 30 mg soft gel capsule helps do the trick for me, since the 15 mg is barely noticeable and the 50 mg leaves me feeling sluggish the next day. And sluggish is the last thing you want to be in NYC.

Put the damn phone away. Or at least out of reach. After a full day and probably most of the night at starring at some kind of screen, the last thing you need after midnight is more blue light invading your brain, keeping you up and obsessing about what you shouldn't have said in the breakfast meeting 16 hours ago. So put away the tech and point yourself toward tomorrow.

Read an actual book. And not on Kindle. You've probably got a few paperbacks around somewhere. Maybe you've got some Sidney Sheldon in your beach bag from the last trip to St. Marten. It doesn't really matter who the author is, or what it's about. Just make sure it's not too heavy in case it hits you in the face when after three pages you've finally conked out.

Try a sleep hypnosis video on YouTube. This may sound a little weird and "new agey" but trust me, Spyder D from NYC, it actually friggin' works. Do a quick search of "hypno sleep" and in seconds you'll have your choice of various snooze inducing binaural beats, rain sounds and guided meditations that will knock you out for your desired duration. Be sure to have an alarm set so you don't forget to wake up on time.

Use a sleep mask. This is a chic, low key approach that I scoffed at at first but actually has some benefits. First, if you're wearing one of these silky slumber accessories, you're probably not starring at a screen, which is good. They also gently remind you that it's time to keep your eyes closed and just breathe. Don't worry your problems aren't going anywhere and you're not going to solve them at 3:00 AM anyway.

Cut the caffeine. As a New Yorker, caffeine isn't a drug. It's a vitamin. In fact see my "How to look like a real New Yorker story and you'll see residents of our little town don't go anywhere without a Starbucks cup in hand. While this can be quite motivating during the day it can also be rather frustrating when you're trying to get to shut down and your mind and body just aren't having it. That said, figure a cut off point where you can still out hustle the other mofo during the day and still manage lights out by midnight.

Go to the bathroom. This may seem like a no brainer, but think of it as a friendly reminder to skip to the loo before tucking time. Since once the Sand Man finally does come a calling, the last thing you want is to be interrupted by nature calling.

Make sure all the lights are out. Science somewhere has shown that the darker the room, the faster to sleep you will zoom. So assuming you are sufficiently aware of your surroundings not to trip over anything if you do need to turn on a light, or have a light you can turn on within reach, make lights out an explicit order and not an Urban Dictionary expression.

Remember to B.R.E.A.T.H.E. This is something I came up with myself and have found to be quite effective. Once you are lying down comfy and cozy and it's time to call it a day, Close your eyes, relax your jaw, inhale through your nose and when you exhale, quietly say Breathe and on the next breath say Relax, then Everything's okay, next All's well, then Tranquil, followed by Healing and finally Energy. Repeat the cycle as needed; but you shouldn't have repeat the cycle more than three times.

So, there ya go folks, my tested and true advice on how to call it a night. I would advise printing this to keep handy for easy future reference. Also please let me know with a comment below which of the above worked best for you. And as always, don't forget to Follow!

