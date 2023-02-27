Formula 1, 2023 season preview

Spyder Darling

What's to become of these daring young-ish men and their high-priced driving machines this season?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dtDbu_0kzqfXGO00
Photo byJosé Pablo DomínguezonUnsplash

Greetings race fans! It is I, Spyder “Goggles” Darling here to ask 10 crucial questions as we gear up for what promises to be another thrilling season of pedal to the medal action and off track machinations guaranteed to keep you glued to your couch from the premiere of Drive To Survive on February 24 on NETFLIX (God’s streaming service) then on to the first race in Bahrain on March 5 and through to what will hopefully be a drivers championship battle to the last lap in Abu Dhabi on November 26.

So, what better time than now to ask the following questions that the next nine months will be answering. Readers, refill your champagne, refresh your caviar and crème fraîche and prepare to be entertained. One thing’s for sure, we will never watch quite like this again!

Can Red Bull’s Max Verstappen “three-peat” as champion? There are quite a few folks, a few on Max’s team even, that don’t want to see the “Driving Dutchman” win it all again this season. Nevertheless there is one problem for Max’s haters though: the ice blooded dude in the #1 car’s driver’s seat.

Will Drive To Survive continue to be #MustSee TV or will it “jump the shark” like the last season of Lilyhammer?

Can Mercedes get their competitive edge back and what will become of the competition between seven time champion Lewis Hamilton and new bloke on the block George “Blimey” Russell?

How will Fernando Alonso do now that he is driving for Aston Martin in a hopefully more reliable car than Alpine provided and won’t have to do the “walk of shame” back to the paddock again?

Will a change at team principal to Fred Vasseur from Mattia “Harpo” Binotto help Ferrari return to manufacturers’ glory?

How will moving from AlphaTauri to Alpine effect Frenchman Pierre Gasly’s place in the standings?

This year features the first ever Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18. What are the odds that this will be the most exciting street circuit race of the season? “Say it ain’t so!” says Monaco!

Who will be this season’s Rookie of The Year: McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, AlphaTauri’s Nyck de Vries, or Williams’ Logan Sargeant?

Will the races even be worth watching without the madcap antics of Daniel Ricciardo who has gone from McLaren back to Red Bull but as a back up driver and might night see any action at all?

Will Mercedes’ team principal Toto “The Big Bad” Wolff actually be in attendance in Brazil this year after being curiously absent without a good excuse in 2022?

Further questions will of course arise as the season gets under way. But for now that’s enough talking points to inspire a round or three of lively chatter around the paddock, VIP lounge or at home in front of your own jumbo-tron (if not the best seat along the circuit it’s at least the quietest and cheapest).

That’s it for this week, mes, F1 amis. Till next time, remember: safety first. As the late, great actor and race driver James Dean eerily said shortly before his own fatal accident, “Take it easy driving. The life you might save might be mine.”

Thanks a trillion for reading. What are your predictions for the upcoming season? Please reply with a comment below and don't forget to Follow!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# formula 1# auto racing# motor sports# sports# cars

Comments / 0

Published by

Born in update New York. Raised on Long Island. Been some places. Done some things. You got a problem with that?

New York, NY
83 followers

More from Spyder Darling

MOVIE REVIEW: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Greetings movie mavens! It’s Academy Awards season and you know what that means. Time to catch up on a bucket full of movies you’ve never heard of so you can be in the know when the major awards show are finally given out, ‘round about midnight on Sunday, March 12, starting at 8:00 PM EST (God’s time zone).

Read full story

HUMOR: Heard any good pirate jokes lately?

Sail the high seas of hilarity with these fifty thigh slappers, mateys!. 2. What kind of cheese do pirates like on their pizza?. 3. Which of Santa’s reindeer is a pirate’s favorite?

Read full story

MINDFULNESS: The Tao of Spyder: part deux

Hi, I’m Spyder Darling. In my 61 years of walking the Earth I’ve been some places, done some things and learned a few lessons. Here are 50 more of ’em. Please use for good and not evil.

Read full story

WELLNESS: Falling asleep made easier

Hi I'm Spyder Darling and you might know me from such Newsbreak pieces as How to look like a real New Yorker, Formula 1 2023, season preview and The Tao Of Spyder. I also like to run and play a bit of rock roll guitar as well. But even with my crazy schedule I sometimes have a little trouble getting into Club Dreamland when I finally call it a night. When that happens, here are a few things I do to help fall asleep before it's time to get up.

Read full story
New York City, NY

TRAVEL: How to look like a real New Yorker

Okay, so you’re planning a trip to New York, New York: the Big Apple, Fun City, the place with so much vice they named it twice. You want to blend in don’t ya, since the last thing you want to look like is a tourist. Here’s a handy ten step guide guaranteed to fool even long time residents, should they bother to look up from their phones and acknowledge your presence.

Read full story
20 comments

FITNESS: Getting in shape made easier

Yes, you can win the "Battle of the Bulge" Hi, I’m Spyder Darling. And you might know me from my recent stories The Tao of Spyder, Gratitude is the attitude and Home cooking made easier. Today, I’m here typing away to share my weight loss and fitness experiences. These tips are purely anecdotal so before you hop on a treadmill or exercise bike to get your Lance Armstrong on, check with your doctor to make sure you are fit to do so. After all, nothing ruins a perfectly good fitness journey more than a detour to the E.R.

Read full story
1 comments

FICTION: Buds

Late one April night in Central Park, several buds were hanging out, enjoying the moist air and making plans for the future. “Nice night, huh?” said Hank. “Very, have you noticed it’s been getting warmer lately?” said Ted.

Read full story

Opinion: My favorite quotes by my favorite writers

Stay wired and inspired with a little help from the writers I admire. Hi, I'm Spyder Darling and I am a dude of many interests: movies, fitness, cooking, and writing being among the more socially accepted of them. Usually this is helpful when deciding what to write about next. But even me, prolific as I may be sometimes find myself starring at my laptop keyboard, coffee close by, an Alpha Brain by Onnit slowly kicking in, Tangerine Dream synthesizing away on Pandora, fingers poised, ready to type out a righteous noise and…nada.

Read full story

Home cooking made easier

div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }

Read full story

Gratitude is the attitude

Ten things you can probably be thankful for right now. Feel like you’re stuck in a rut? No motivation? Lacking discipline? Slept ten hours and still tired? Maybe, besides coffee, what you need is a change of attitude. Starting with a steaming cup of gratitude. True fact. Just taking the time to jot down at least ten things a day for which you are thankful and for which many people around the world wish they had, can make the rest of the day a little better and before you know it you’ll be looking for things to make your own list longer. Not sure where to begin? Here are my usual top ten. Feel free to borrow ’em and adapt as need be.

Read full story
6 comments

The Tao Of Spyder:

I’m Spyder Darling.In my 61 years of walking the EarthI’ve been some places, done some things and learned a few lessons.Some more serious than others. Such as…. 1. It doesn’t have to be super perfect. In most cases regular perfect is just fine. Remember the fork goes to the left of the knife and get on with your life.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy