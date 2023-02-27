Formula 1, 2023 season preview

What's to become of these daring young-ish men and their high-priced driving machines this season?

Photo by José Pablo Domínguez on Unsplash

Greetings race fans! It is I, Spyder “Goggles” Darling here to ask 10 crucial questions as we gear up for what promises to be another thrilling season of pedal to the medal action and off track machinations guaranteed to keep you glued to your couch from the premiere of Drive To Survive on February 24 on NETFLIX (God’s streaming service) then on to the first race in Bahrain on March 5 and through to what will hopefully be a drivers championship battle to the last lap in Abu Dhabi on November 26.

So, what better time than now to ask the following questions that the next nine months will be answering. Readers, refill your champagne, refresh your caviar and crème fraîche and prepare to be entertained. One thing’s for sure, we will never watch quite like this again!

Can Red Bull’s Max Verstappen “three-peat” as champion? There are quite a few folks, a few on Max’s team even, that don’t want to see the “Driving Dutchman” win it all again this season. Nevertheless there is one problem for Max’s haters though: the ice blooded dude in the #1 car’s driver’s seat.

Will Drive To Survive continue to be #MustSee TV or will it “jump the shark” like the last season of Lilyhammer?

Can Mercedes get their competitive edge back and what will become of the competition between seven time champion Lewis Hamilton and new bloke on the block George “Blimey” Russell?

How will Fernando Alonso do now that he is driving for Aston Martin in a hopefully more reliable car than Alpine provided and won’t have to do the “walk of shame” back to the paddock again?

Will a change at team principal to Fred Vasseur from Mattia “Harpo” Binotto help Ferrari return to manufacturers’ glory?

How will moving from AlphaTauri to Alpine effect Frenchman Pierre Gasly’s place in the standings?

This year features the first ever Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18. What are the odds that this will be the most exciting street circuit race of the season? “Say it ain’t so!” says Monaco!

Who will be this season’s Rookie of The Year: McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, AlphaTauri’s Nyck de Vries, or Williams’ Logan Sargeant?

Will the races even be worth watching without the madcap antics of Daniel Ricciardo who has gone from McLaren back to Red Bull but as a back up driver and might night see any action at all?

Will Mercedes’ team principal Toto “The Big Bad” Wolff actually be in attendance in Brazil this year after being curiously absent without a good excuse in 2022?

Further questions will of course arise as the season gets under way. But for now that’s enough talking points to inspire a round or three of lively chatter around the paddock, VIP lounge or at home in front of your own jumbo-tron (if not the best seat along the circuit it’s at least the quietest and cheapest).

That’s it for this week, mes, F1 amis. Till next time, remember: safety first. As the late, great actor and race driver James Dean eerily said shortly before his own fatal accident, “Take it easy driving. The life you might save might be mine.”

Thanks a trillion for reading. What are your predictions for the upcoming season? Please reply with a comment below and don't forget to Follow!