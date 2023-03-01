FITNESS: Getting in shape made easier

Yes, you can win the "Battle of the Bulge"

Hi, I’m Spyder Darling. And you might know me from my recent stories The Tao of Spyder, Gratitude is the attitude and Home cooking made easier. Today, I’m here typing away to share my weight loss and fitness experiences. These tips are purely anecdotal so before you hop on a treadmill or exercise bike to get your Lance Armstrong on, check with your doctor to make sure you are fit to do so. After all, nothing ruins a perfectly good fitness journey more than a detour to the E.R.

That said, here’s how I stay in arguably the best condition of my 60+ spins around the sun.

Weigh yourself daily. This is of primo importance. So the first thing you may have to do is get a scale. Or put fresh batteries in the scale you have that has been languishing under the bed since Obama was president. The next thing you need to do is get on the damn thing, first thing in the morning when you get back from the bathroom preferably. You might not like what you see initially, but just by establishing a starting point you’re already ahead of the other fat bastards who can’t even face their own gravitity challenging truth.

Write your weight down. Once you’ve got your number, it’s equally important to write it down, on a calendar near the scale preferably so you know if you can track your progress or be aware of any back sliding. To make things even realler, if that’s a word, negative results should be written in red ink so you know for sure which direction you’re going. Doing this will also give your subconscious something to do to help keep you on track between weigh ins so you don’t fall back on your old artery clogging ways.

Have realistic goals. Let’s face it. Odds, are you didn’t all of a sudden wake up looking like Brendan Fraser in The Whale. It happened little by little, inch by inch the waistlines grew till before you know it, your old self wouldn’t recognize you. That said. You’re not going to all of a sudden drop the pounds like Brendan F. unzipping his fat suit at the end of the day’s shooting. The first thing you need to do is try not to get any bigger. Which tracking your weight and the tips below will help you do. Once you’ve leveled off you can start to taper down. One or two pounds a week is a reasonable goal. It might take a while but time is going to pass anyway and you’ll feel a lot better about yourself if you’re making progress instead of heading in the opposite direction.

Get some exercise. And by exercise I don’t mean running a marathon on your first day (or ever for that matter). Even just getting out and walking for a half hour a day is a good start and over time build it up to an hour or so. And as you get stronger your body will tell you when it wants to do more like a cocker spaniel itching to get out the door. Also, as I say in the Tao #16 “A run a day, keeps the crazies away.” Which doesn’t suck.

Don’t eat crap food. Feel free to substitute “fast” for crap. If it comes on a bun, in a box, with a prize, from a clown or a king or a nice man in a white suit, odds are it’s not good for you. So, avoid. Also if it has the word “fried” anywhere in its name or description, any healthy claims are purely fiction.

Think about the “why”. Indeed, why the Hell are you putting yourself through this in the first place? There are lots of reasons. Maybe you want to look good for your wedding, or upcoming vacation or just maybe you want to still be around for your kid or grand kid’s graduation. Reasons are plenty and personal. Each as valid as the next. So think long and hard about why you want to lose the lard. And again write it down so you can refer to it or at least keep it in mind in times of weakness. Like at 3:00 AM when it’s just you and the leftover chili having a stare off in the kitchen. Remember your why, close the refrigerator door and slowly back away. And don’t forget to turn off the kitchen light on your way out.

Eat real food. “Everyone wants to eat healthy, until is time to do some healthy eating,” I say in my original Tao (#19). “But if it doesn’t come from under a golden arch, what am I supposed to eat,” you might ask? Good question. First make sure it’s fresh and one ingredient per portion of the plate. Grillied, baked or broiled, chicken, beef, lamb, or fish, with some sort of stupid vegetable or salad (with a spoonful of dressing) and a scoop of potato or rice (pasta if it’s your birthday) and there ya go. It’s not hard once you get used to it. And again the results will be worth it. As for desert, have whatever you want, but only have it once a week.

Wear pants with a zipper and belt loops. Unless you are on your way to of from the gym or running, lose the “ath-leisure” attire, pants with stripes down the sides or anything with a draw string. Be a damn man and put some jeans on, son. Ladies, this doesn’t let you off the hook. Unless you’re on your way to yoga class, keep the leggings off your ass. And if your old real pants don’t fit or are about to rip, get a pair that does and work down from there. In order to be a boss you have to look like a boss. And bosses don’t wear sweats, unless they're going into the witness protection program.

Never quit never quitting. Hey, I never said this was gonna be easy, peasy, lemon squeezy. But if you stick to the plan, set realistic goals, and remember why you got on this highway in the first place, you’ll get there. Maybe not sooner, but probably later, and if by some tragic fate you run outta time, at least you went out trying.

So, there ya have it, "jorts" fans. Pretty much how I dropped about thirty pounds (from about 193 to 163) over the course of about three years and have managed to keep ’em off. And I’m no Jack Lalane. Truth be bold, Tyler Durden is more my fitness ideal, unrealistic as that may be. We all have heroes, anti or the good guy kind. Anyway, that’s my pitch. Good luck, have fun and I hope to see you out on a run soon.

