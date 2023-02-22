Opinion: My favorite quotes by my favorite writers

Stay wired and inspired with a little help from the writers I admire.

Hi, I'm Spyder Darling and I am a dude of many interests: movies, fitness, cooking, and writing being among the more socially accepted of them. Usually this is helpful when deciding what to write about next. But even me, prolific as I may be sometimes find myself starring at my laptop keyboard, coffee close by, an Alpha Brain by Onnit slowly kicking in, Tangerine Dream synthesizing away on Pandora, fingers poised, ready to type out a righteous noise and…nada.

It is then that I turn to the wise words of my favorite typists who have come before me, in the hopes that their experience and wisdom will strike a literary reflex in my cerebellum. And sure enough, it isn’t long before I am typing away back in fine form, letting participles dangle where they may until a brand new story hits the Medium light of day or moon of night.

So here’s a sample of who and what gets my creative motor running like Hunter S. Thompson’s on his motorcycle cruising up the Pacific Coast Highway late at night with nothing to do but not get caught and make it back alive to write his next line. Check ’em out, along with a little suggested reading material for those who have some catching up to do.

Ernest Hemingway: A Moveable Feast, The Sun Always Rises, The Old Man and the Sea

“Try to learn to breathe deeply, really to taste food when you eat, and when you sleep, really to sleep. Try as much as possible to be wholly alive with all your might, and when you laugh, laugh like hell. And when you get angry, get good and angry. Try to be alive. You will be dead soon enough.” — Ernest Hemingway

F. Scott Fitzgerald: The Great Gatsby, Tender Is The Night, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

For what it’s worth, it’s never too late to be whoever you want to be. I hope you live a life you’re proud of and if you find that you’re not, I hope you have the strength to start over. — F. Scott Fitzgerald

William S. Burroughs: Naked Lunch, Junky, The Ticket That Exploded

“After one look at this planet any visitor from outer space would say ‘I want to see the manager.”— William S. Burroughs

Charles Bukowski: Ham On Rye, Factotum, Tales of Ordinary Madness

“Can you remember who you were, before the world told you who you should be?” — Charles Bukowski

Jim Carroll: The Basketball Diaries, Forced Entries: The Downtown Diaries, The Book of Nods

“My voice has a quiver/ A quiver is where you keep arrows until you shoot them.” — Jim Carroll

Anthony Bourdain: Kitchen Confidential, A Cook’s Tour, Medium Raw

“If I’m an advocate for anything, it’s to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. The extent to which you can walk in someone else’s shoes or at least eat their food, it’s a plus for everybody. Open your mind, get up off the couch, move.” — Anthony Bourdain

Hunter S. Thompson: Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas, Hell’s Angels, The Great Shark Hunt

“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “Wow! What a Ride!” — Hunter S. Thompson

Edgar Allan Poe: The Raven, The Tell Tale Heart, Annabell Lee

“The scariest monsters are the ones that lurk within our souls.” — Edgar Allan Poe

Fran Lebowitz: Metropolitan Life, The Fran Lebowitz Reader

Think before your speak. Read before you think."--Fran Lebowitz

Oscar Wilde: The Picture Of Dorian Gray, The Importance Of Being Earnest, The Canterville Ghost

“Be yourself. Everyone else is taken.” — Oscar Wilde

Thanks a trillion for reading. Which of the quotes above were your favorites. Please reply with a comment below and don't forget to follow.

Bestest wishes,

SD