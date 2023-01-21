Atlanta, GA

Open auditions are being held by the Braves for their next "Voice of the Braves"

Sports with Dr. Shakira

Microphone Image

Your voice could be the next "Voice of the Braves".

Fans of the Atlanta Braves were devastated when we learned our beloved long-time public address (PA) announcer Casey Motter passed away suddenly at the age of 53. Initially, Motter worked as a public address announcer for his son's youth football games and joined the Braves in 2007. Casey was an integral part of the Braves fan experience at Truist Park and his shoes will be hard to fill. Now, open auditions are being held by the Braves for their next "Voice of the Braves". Braves manager Brian Snitker said, ‘Helloooo baseball fans!’ … He’ll be missed, that’s for sure.”

Now, fans are being asked to participate in the search. Since October, over 135 Public Address (PA) Announcer candidates have submitted audition videos to the Braves. The team will offer guests the chance to audition live during Braves Fest presented by Delta Air Lines on Saturday, January 21. Fans will be able to read a script and hear their voice over the loudspeakers on the Lower Level Concourse inside Truist Park. Hurry because the deadline for submissions is January 22.

The next step will be to review the submissions and narrow them down to a select group of finalists. As part of the Braves PA Announcer Selection Committee, Braves fans will be invited to vote on their favorite PA Announcer finalists from February 17-20.

The new Atlanta Braves PA Announcer will be announced in advance of the 2023 season. When the Atlanta Braves take the field in the upcoming season, the new PA will be heard through Truist Park.

Good Luck Everyone!

Atlanta, GA

Braves replica championship ring giveaway

For a breakdown of this beautiful 2021 World Series ring, click here. After waiting 26 years, Atlanta Braves fans are excited to have an MLB championship in our state. On the edge of our seats, the Houston Astros forced a game 6, however, the Braves were able to win the game 7-0 and close out the series 4-2.

Read full story
9 comments
Atlanta, GA

MARTA is hiring and offering a $3000 sign-on bonus

Who: The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) MARTA has announced they are hosting a job fair on Wednesday, May 25th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Marta Headquarters located across from the Lindberg Center rail station on Piedmont Rd. The open positions are for Bus operators and Journeyman Bus Technicians. Furthermore, MARTA is offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus and will provide training for employees holding a Permit and Class C (regular) driver's license who are seeking a (Commercial Driver’s License) CDL. Please note, that it is a requirement to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to be considered for employment. Earnings start at $17.74 per hour for Bus Operators and $23.91 for Journeyman Bus Technicians with full-time and part-time scheduling.

Read full story
2 comments

