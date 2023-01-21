Microphone Image Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Your voice could be the next "Voice of the Braves".

Fans of the Atlanta Braves were devastated when we learned our beloved long-time public address (PA) announcer Casey Motter passed away suddenly at the age of 53. Initially, Motter worked as a public address announcer for his son's youth football games and joined the Braves in 2007. Casey was an integral part of the Braves fan experience at Truist Park and his shoes will be hard to fill. Now, open auditions are being held by the Braves for their next "Voice of the Braves". Braves manager Brian Snitker said, ‘Helloooo baseball fans!’ … He’ll be missed, that’s for sure.”

Now, fans are being asked to participate in the search. Since October, over 135 Public Address (PA) Announcer candidates have submitted audition videos to the Braves. The team will offer guests the chance to audition live during Braves Fest presented by Delta Air Lines on Saturday, January 21. Fans will be able to read a script and hear their voice over the loudspeakers on the Lower Level Concourse inside Truist Park. Hurry because the deadline for submissions is January 22.

The next step will be to review the submissions and narrow them down to a select group of finalists. As part of the Braves PA Announcer Selection Committee, Braves fans will be invited to vote on their favorite PA Announcer finalists from February 17-20.

The new Atlanta Braves PA Announcer will be announced in advance of the 2023 season. When the Atlanta Braves take the field in the upcoming season, the new PA will be heard through Truist Park.

Good Luck Everyone!

Dr. Shakira covers all things Atlanta sports and surrounding areas. There may be other teams and states sprinkled in here and there. Connect on all social media channels @TheDrShakira

