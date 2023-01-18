The Sports Illustrated 2023 GA Bulldogs Commemorative Cover Photo by Sports Illustrated

After an unforgettable season, there are a lot of happy Georgia fans right now. The defending champions, The University of Georgia Bulldogs were determined to repeat and put on a historical performance. From the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 to win their back-to-back national championship. Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship cover in a commemorative issue to celebrate and relive UGA's undefeated 15-0 season and back-to-back championships.

The Bulldogs became the first team to win repeat championships since the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2011 and 2012 and they became the ninth team to win consecutive national titles and score the most points. There has never been a blowout like that in a national championship game before. The UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett was removed from the game during the fourth quarter to a standing ovation. Bennett was named offensive MVP for the second time, going 18-of-25 with 304 yards and six touchdowns. Of the six touchdowns, four were passing and two were rushing.

Bennet also tied Joe Burrow's LSU quarterback (Now NFL Quarterback of the Bengals) record for the most passing touchdowns. In the 42-25 win over Clemson in 2020, Burrow set the record. The record for most passing touchdowns still belongs to Burrow, who has five.

Georgians are now bracing for a possible UGA three-peat for the upcoming year.

