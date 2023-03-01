Disney dreams

Disney where dreams can be fulfilled. As children we watched Disney on Sunday nights. We looked forward to it all week. Being poor, we never thought we would get the opportunity to go there in person. Of course, nowadays there is the Disney channel and movies coming out frequently.

We did end up taking our children when they were 8 and 9 years old. Of course, they loved it and had a wonderful time. We also enjoyed the parks very much. Doing the parks can be a very long day especially with small children. You need to have a plan to give yourselves a break, maybe a nap and then go back in the evening to continue the fun. Even a day trip can be quite expensive with tickets around $140 per person, food, drinks, souvenirs all add up to quite a lot from the family budget.

With Disney prices rising and conflict with the State government in FL, we are watching to see what happens. A family of four could easily spend over $5000 for a trip to the parks. Many families have to save up for years or do a loan which then has to be repaid. Is it worth it? Many Florida families simply can't afford it even though there are resident discounts.

If Florida legislature has their way, predictions are that the prices will go up and worst-case scenario, Disney will remove themselves from Florida. It is difficult to get into the thought process of this legislature as they are seemingly making decisions based on personal biases. They seem to be against anything that makes regular people happy.

