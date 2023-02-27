Who is afraid to be WOKE?

What does being WOKE mean? The dictionary says to be WOKE is to be alert to injustice and discrimination in society especially racism.

A portion of our society uses this word as a slur thus showing they prefer injustice and racism. Florida’s governor Ronald DeSantis wants to stop this movement. Apparently, he prefers injustice and discrimination despite his family giving lip service to Christianity. What is he afraid of?

One would suppose living in this country that we would all have moved forward to accept differences and celebrate them instead of trying to force empathy out of the larger picture. Proponents of the movement – Stop Woke- think it is a sin to be caring and wanting to help all people when and if they can.

These people call everything that helps all people socialism. We all pay taxes (except the rich) and that collaboration of money enables our country to have infrastructure, programs and grants to help with basic needs for those who may be low income due to the greediness of corporations and the wealthy. A need to create a sustainable lifestyle for all is what we should be about.

Our government is for the people by the people. Laws are being changed and new ones made to support this ignorant stance that some of our politicians evidence. Humans live approximately 70-80 years and our minds cannot always fathom the big picture as it relates to future generations.

It is up to you to fight to change this. Vote out politicians who aren’t WOKE! We need to shine as a society. We need to preserve and enhance everyones’ way of life leaving an outstanding legacy for future generations.

