Update: Turkey and Syria

Sadly Turkey & Syria expect the death toll to exceed 56,000 people.

In a surprise move the Government of Turkey have issued arrest warrants for building personnel, architects and engineers. They will be held accountable for the role they played in the substandard construction of destroyed buildings. It is not known at this time if Syria will follow suit.

This earthquake is the deadliest since 1939. Approximately 33,000 were killed in the 1939 quake, which again hit both countries and was also 7.8 in magnitude. The countries are located on the Anatolian tectonic plate and is known to be particularly devastating to these countries evidenced by the fact that they have experienced many earthquakes over the decades.

There are some “miracle” stories about entire families being found after days and a baby that was under the rubble for 108 hours is alive, happy and smiling. Voices amidst the rubble are still being heard spurring rescue efforts. Many countries are on the ground, sending supplies and rescue teams to aid in getting as many people out alive as they are able.

Our President, Joe Biden said he was “deeply saddened” and personally called the President of Turkey, Recep Erdogan to offer assistance to the tune of $85,000,000 in humanitarian aid. He directed USAID (U.S. Agency for International Development) to evaluate and assess what is needed.

People are homeless and temperatures are freezing. Rescue workers are experiencing “extreme fatigue” and worries about looting and escalating clashes between local groups. Their safety is compromised and many of the agencies are stopping their work due to these worries.

