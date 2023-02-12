Opinion: Respect

USA CongressPhoto byPete AlexopoulosonUnsplash

Many people of the older generations complain that the younger generations don’t evidence any respect.

When President Joe Biden was invited to Congress to give his “State of the Union” address, he was heckled by Republicans. How can a younger generation learn respect when the examples they see at the highest levels in government, are disrespectful?

In my opinion, those hecklers should have been walked out the door by security.

There are plenty of representatives that people may not like however; they don’t stoop to such low tactics. Are they uncontrollable children, mentally challenged or bought up by apes?

When someone aspires to become a congressional representative, they should evidence respect for those they are working with and working for, especially if they want others to support them in the same way! Any employed person who evidences this type of abuse towards anyone at their place of business would be fired!

Congress needs to make new guidelines and/or laws regarding the actions of those who would represent the people of the United States of America. Everything our country does is highlighted on the world stage. Other countries look to us and when this is the example they are given, none of us ever will move forward to being an undivided democratic nation. We are fast on the way to becoming a fascist third world country!

Do we want to be ruled by a tin-pot dictator, led by ignorant people who make us the laughingstock of the world? Shame on them, grow up and do your job correctly!

