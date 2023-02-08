Turkey & Syria devastated

A 7.8 earthquake hit Syria and Turkey causing the deaths of over 6000 people and 6,000 buildings to collapse. As aftershocks rolled throughout the areas more streets and buildings were decimated.

Earthquake damage Photo by Mahmoud Sulaiman on Unsplash

This happened early morning while most people were sleeping. Imagine waking up to a nightmare such as this.

Over 70 countries have offered aid and sent rescue teams although it has been mentioned that there was growing anger that help wasn’t coming quickly enough. Bodies are laying in the streets as they are being recovered and entire streets are nothing but rubble. Many people have been rescued after 24+ hours from the huge piles of rubble everywhere.

The President of Turkey, Recep Erdogan has declared a three-month state of emergency. Bashar Al-Assad the President of Syria called an emergency meeting to formulate plans of recovery.

One earthquake is usually followed by at least one more and another hit near Buffalo, NY today. The smaller quake measured 3.8 in the early morning hours.

This was the strongest quake Buffalo has experienced in 40 years with little damage to people and homes as reported by WABC (NY).

There isn't any way to prepare or predict an earthquake. The people in Buffalo were quite fortunate compared to their counterparts in Turkey and Syria.

Donations can be made to many agencies who are on the ground helping with search and rescue efforts. Many agencies will also provide temporary shelter, food, medical care and so forth.

The world mourns the loss of life and homes.