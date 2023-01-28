Ospreys on Kings Bay

OSPREYS RETURN

The Ospreys have returned to Crystal River. and Kings Bay, Florida. "Sheldon and Amy" , a pair named for the TV series "Big Bang" main actors, have returned for the seventh year to a nest on Kings Bay. Each year the raise at least one Osprey chick. Tourist boats come to see them everyday and they have become quite the celebrities. A local Dunnellon photographer, Jack Kassewitz, has even published a book about them.

Crystal River is at the heart of the Nature Coast of Florida. The city is situated around Kings Bay, which is spring-fed so it keeps a constant 72 °F (22 °C) temperature year round. A cluster of 50 springs designated as a first-magnitude system feeds Kings Bay. A first-magnitude system discharges 100 cubic feet or more of water per second, which equals about 64 million gallons of water per day. Because of this discharge amount, the Crystal River Springs group is the second largest springs group in Florida. Kings Bay can be home to over 400 manatees during the winter when the water temperature in the Gulf of Mexico cools, and is the only place in the United States where people can legally interact with them in their natural conditions without that interaction being viewed as harassment.

The Ospreys of Crystal River feed primarily on fish, but they also eat amphibians, reptiles, and rodents. They are important to the local ecology, as they help keep the large fish populations in balance.They are one of he apex predators of the river and are often seen perched atop channel markers scaning the waters for a meal.

Ospreys are a large, powerful hawk-like bird with a white head and back, and dark wings and tail.

Come by and see them.